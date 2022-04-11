Shoalhaven food & wine celebration launches

The Shoalhaven Food Network Inc is launching its inaugural Celebration of Food Month, featuring an array of gourmet food and drink experiences.

Just a two-hour drive from either Sydney or Canberra, the Shoalhaven region boasts some of the most picturesque locations in NSW. Events will span the five precincts of the Shoalhaven region, from Milton to Mollymook, Jervis Bay to Shoalhaven Heads and beyond.



The ABC’s Simon Marnie will be the guest of honour at the official launch party, to be held at the historic Arthur Boyd’s Bundanonon on May 3.



Throughout the month, hatted chefs including Giovanni Pilu (Pilu at Freshwater), Alessandro Pavoni (Ormeggio at The Spit) and Peter Doyle (EST) will design menus, working alongside local resident chefs to produce memorable food and wine events, against a backdrop of beautiful properties, restaurants, wineries, and breweries.

Visitors are being encouraged to explore the myriad cellar doors which offer stunning cool climate wines, try locally handmade chocolates, buy organic fruits and vegetables at local farmers’ markets and taste wonderful artisan made breads and cheeses. There will also be workshops, cooking classes, long lunches, food trucks, hatted chef rivalry dinners and so

much more.

Find out more at www.shoalhavenfoodnetwork.com.au/shoalhaven-celebration-of-food

