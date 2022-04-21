FIRST LOOK: St Hubert’s stunning new cellar door

Treasury Premium Brands has unveiled the stunning new Hubert Estate, nestled in a scenic wine corner of the Yarra Valley.

Hubert Estate and the St. Hubert’s Cellar Door is led by Ryan Hospitality Group, Gerry and Andrew Ryan (The Prince,

Mitchelton Winery & Nagambie Brewery & Distillery).

Hubert Estate takesvisitors on a food, wine and cultural journey, utilising the existing St Hubert’s winery footprint. The site has undergone a complete redevelopment with a dual-level Estate designed by architectural and interior design studio Cera Stribley.

The Estate houses a Modern Australian and Euro-inspired restaurant (Quarters), a long-established art gallery immersed in Indigenous culture (Hubert Gallery of Art), an event space with a backdrop of the Yarra Valley (Harriett), a revamped Cellar Door for St Hubert’s as well as a boutique wine store (Notes), designed by award winning design and brand consultants, Landini Associates.

Plans are already underway to enhance the guest experience further by adding an architecturally designed hotel and wellness centre to be built by 2024.

Andrew Ryan said: “Together with St Hubert’s, we are proud to introduce Hubert Estate, which brings to life a stunning, multi-purpose destination that has an incredible history set for new beginnings for locals and visitors alike.

“Winemaking will always be close to our hearts, but with the Estate we’ve broadened our table. Pull up a chair for lunch at Quarters, celebrate special moments with Harriett, or immerse yourself in Indigenous culture at the Hubert Gallery of Art. We designed the Estate to complement the landscape, and we’re inviting guests to find their place in the picture with us.

Treasury Premium Brands Chief Marketing Officer & General Manager Sales ANZ Angus Lilley said: “Established in 1862 as one of the first wineries in the region, St Hubert’s helped position the area as a premium wine producing location and was a champion of the Yarra Valley’s wine Renaissance in the 1960s.

“This is a progressive step in the journey of St Hubert’s. As one of the pioneers of premium winemaking in the Yarra Valley, we are thrilled to create an innovative cellar door experience that will set a benchmark for tasting room experiences and help drive visitation to the region as a whole.”

Hubert Estate is now open for visitors to experience first-hand. For further information and to book, visit

https://hubertestate.com.au/.

