Howard Park supports sustainability with new wine range

Howard Park Wines has launched a new Wine Club exclusive collection, Arbor Novae, and a partnership with environmental

charity Carbon Positive Australia.

The new range will be available from 22 April, Earth Day, exclusively to the winery’s Wine Club members.

The new wines showcases terroir in the truest sense – not only through expressing site-specific regional character in the glass, but also through active reinvestment back into the land.

Bringing to life the winery’s commitment to sustainability, for every bottle of Arbor Novae sold, $1.50 will be donated to Carbon Positive Australia. This initiative will help support local tree planting and landscape restoration for a carbon positive future.

Founded in Western Australia, Carbon Positive has restored degraded lands Australia-wide through ecologically sensitive planting for over 20 years. Through its work, the charity has planted six million trees and captured 665,921 tonnes of carbon.

Investing in the land for future generations is at the core of Howard Park’s viticultural philosophy, with the team working consciously behind the scenes to prioritise sustainability in its winemaking and business.

“It’s about legacy and integrity – the Burch family is determined to leave the land they source from in a better state, a more sustainable state, for future generations,” said Chief Viticulturist David Botting.

“The partnership with Carbon Positive allows us to extend our legacy beyond the fences of our vineyard and in doing so, helps secure a more sustainable future for all. Arbor Novae represents one new pillar of our sustainability ethos here at Howard Park and allows wine club members to enjoy unique and carefully crafted wines that reflect varietal diversity and vineyard character, whilst directly contributing to restoring our natural landscapes.”

The name Arbor Novae means “new trees” in Latin, and expresses Howard Park’s ongoing connection with the trees that support the ecosystem of their own vineyards and then extend out into the majestic Eucalypt forests of South West Western Australia.

In a continuation of Howard Park’s support of WA artists, the Arbor Novae labels display original paintings by Fremantle artist Andy Quilty.

The range includes a 2019 Margaret River Chardonnay (RRP $35), 2020 Pinot Gris (RRP $30) from the estate Mount Barrow vineyard in Mount Barker, a 2020 regional Grenache Shiraz blend (RRP $30) and a 2021 Old Vine Riesling (RRP $30) from the Gibraltar Rock vineyard in Porongurup.



Learn more at https://www.howardparkwines.com.au/discover-wines/arbor-novae