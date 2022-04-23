Pepperjack Wines partners with AFL

Pepperjack has been named the Official Wine of the AFL and created a new content series called ‘Friday Knock Offs’.

Treasury Premium Brands Director Marketing & Category Ben Culligan said: “As makers of Australia’s leading Shiraz, Pepperjack is proud to partner with Australia’s national game, as the Official Wine of the AFL. We look forward to sharing our celebrated wines with footy fans across the country during the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership season and beyond.”

AFL Executive General Manager, Customer & Commercial, Kylie Rogers, said the partnership is strengthened by shared brand values.

“The AFL is thrilled to be partnering with Pepperjack as the Official Wine of the AFL,” Rogers said. “There is a natural alignment, with both the AFL and Pepperjack sharing a passion for bringing people together to celebrate the footy community and the diverse stories from within it.”

As part of the partnership, the AFL have created a new content series brought to you by Pepperjack, titled ‘Friday Knock Offs’ Hosted by former AFL player Dylan Buckley, the show will air at 4.30pm every Friday across the AFL’s channels. Each week Dylan and a guest with character will knock off for the week with a casual conversation about footy and life, with the series debuting on 22 April 2022.

“As champions of the Friday Night Occasion, Pepperjack is perfectly positioned to help drive this opportunity for the category,” said Culligan. “We see the content series as a perfect accompaniment to this partnership – providing AFL fans and broader consumers with an engaging series celebrating the week that was and the anticipated weekend of footy ahead.”



While the label leads with its signature Barossa Shiraz, Pepperjack’s portfolio has evolved over the years and now features an array of dynamic wines including Chardonnay, Sangiovese, Malbec and most recently a Grenache Rosé.