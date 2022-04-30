UDL launches Margarita casks

Just in time for Cinco de Mayo on May 5, iconic Aussie pre-mix UDL has introduced a new margarita flavour to its range, available as a canned cocktail or a 2L shared cask.

Cinco de Mayo is an annual celebration of Mexican culture and heritage, where Mexico’s streets come alive with colour, music offerings and feasting. It’s also a huge celebration in the United States, with street parties and parades. And it’s becoming an increasingly popular date for Australians who love all things Mexican.

As for the Margarita, it’s become one of the world’s most popular cocktails.

Funkin Cocktails crunched the Google data on the most searched-for cocktail recipes around the world in 2021 and the Margarita topped the search list in 30 countries, including the UK, US, Canada, Australia and France.

Australia’s love of Margaritas has increased in the last year, with searches for Margarita recipes increasing by 83% in the last 12 months alone.

To celebrate UDL’s new take on the famous cocktail, it’s shouting UDL Margarita 2L casks to those named Marg, Gary or Rita for a limited time only, between April 28 – May 12. To be eligible to redeem a UDL Margarita 2L cask, they need to tell UDL Australia in 25 words or less “What’s your favourite way to enjoy a margarita?”. Those with eligible names who are over 18 can simply slide into @UDL_Australia’s direct messages on Instagram, answer the question above, and a 2L cask will be theirs to share and enjoy.

UDL Margarita is available now in 4 x 375ml cans and 2L cask on shelves in all leading liquor stores across Australia. 2L cask RRP $34.00, 4% ABV, 6.4 total standard drinks, 0.8 standard drinks per 250ml serving. 4 x 375ml cans RRP $19.99, 4% ABV, 1.2 standard drink per can.