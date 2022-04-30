Westward launches Belgian Ardennes whiskey

Westward American Single Malt Belgian Ardennes has arrived in Australia, created using an Ardennes Farmhouse yeast from award-winning Oregon brewery Culmination Brewing.

This popular yeast is used in classic Saison, Farmhouse, and Trappist ales, and was specifically chosen for its banana,

clove and black pepper notes as the perfect complement to Westward’s signature dried fruit and baking spice flavours.

The combination of these notes, as well as the core elements of the Westward American Single Malt – locally malted barley and the use of newly charred American Oak barrels – have created a unique new expression.

Drinks Digest had the opportunity to taste Westward American Single Malt Belgian Ardennes during a Whisk(e)y On The Rocks festival master class at The Doss House, led by Westward Head Distiller Miles Munroe. The whiskey has a unique flavour profile, including waffle cone, sour cherry, honeysuckle, with a hay, fresh cream and caramel finish.

Munroe said he fell in love with the beer while visiting one of his favourite local breweries after work.

“The inspiration for this whiskey came about when the Westward team were all talking about creative new ways we could push the boundaries and experiment with a range of different yeast strands,” he said.

“What started as an innovation project with little expectations, has now turned into a world-first whiskey that we are all extremely proud of. Until now it’s only been available in The States, so we are excited to share this herbaceous spirit with Australian whiskey and beer drinkers.”

Westward American Single Malt Belgian Ardennes is initially available to taste exclusively at The Doss House Master Classes from April 28 to May 1, and is also available to purchase from Hickson House during Whisky On The Rocks. RRP $185 per 750mL.