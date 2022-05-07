Aussie brewers crush it at the 2022 CBMAS

Australian breweries picked up 25 awards at the 2022 CBMAS (Craft Beer Marketing Awards), announced this week.

The CBMAS were developed to recognise and award the very best marketing in the brewing industry across the world. Breweries, their agencies, artists, and marketing partners are invited to enter their top work. The 2022 CBMAS included categories that recognise all aspects of beer–related marketing.

This year a judge panel of more than 500 industry professionals from over 24 countries around the world evaluated entries in over 30 categories from around the globe.

For the first time, 36 Australian judges and three New Zealand judges joined this year’s global panel, including Drinks Digest.

Sydney Brewery, KAIJU!, Burleigh Brewing (pictured main) and Blackman’s Brewery’s The Barrel Farm series all won Global Crushies – the highest level of trophy handed out at the awards.

Burleigh Brewery co-founder and CEO Peta Fielding said: “I’m so proud of our marketing team. Most of our brand and marketing work is created entirely in-house. Shout out to The Edit Suite videography and Borne website design, both Burleigh Heads based companies, for their brilliance and contribution in bringing our creative visions to life for these awards.”

The Aussie winners list from the 2022 CMBAS

Brick Lane & Sidewinder

Platinum Crushie: Best Brand Identity/Beer Release Calendars

Platinum Crushie: Best Craft Industry Campaign/Human Rights and Cause Related

Platinum Crushie: Brick Lane Brewing Co. – Pink Boots Brew Day hosted by Brick Lane Brewing Community

Platinum Crushie: Best Brand Identity/Best All Around Marketing Story – Logo, Merch, Packaging, Website (Sidewinder)

Platinum Crushie: Beer Marketing Wild Cards/Best Use of Retro Branding (Sidewinder)

Gold Crushie: Best Brand Identity/Unique Logo Design (Sidewinder)

Gold Crushie: Best Merchandise Design/Most Creative Line (Sidewinder)

Gold Crushie: Best Can Design/Best Beer Series (Sidewinder)

Gold Crushie: Best Can Design / Best Beer Series (Trilogy Of Fear)

Burleigh Brewing

Platinum & Global Crushies: Best Website Design/Best Design

Platinum Crushie: Best Original Video/Storytelling

Craft Instinct

Platinum & Global Crushies: The Barrel Farm label series (Blackman’s Brewery)

Dollar Bill Brewing

Gold Crushie: Best Merchandise Design/Most Creative Line (Rare Oak Society 2021)

KAIJU! Beer

Platinum & Global Crushies: Best Merchandise Design/Most Creative Line – KRUSHMAN! UTILITY BELT

Gold Crushie: Best Can Design/8-15oz (237-444ml)

Little Bang Brewing

Platinum Crushie: Best Can Design/8-15oz (237-444ml)

Sydney Brewing & Bold Inc

Platinum & Global Crushies: Beer Marketing Wild Cards/Best Brewery Rebrand

Platinum Crushie: Best Brand Identity/Unique Logo Design

Wayward Brewing Co

Platinum Crushie: Best Can Design / Best Beer Series

Platinum Crushie: Best Can or Bottle Design / Hard Seltzer (all sizes)

See the full list of CBMAS winners here.