Lyre’s introduces Highland Malt – a homage to whisky

Lyre’s has announced it is launching Highland Malt – Australia’s first non-alcoholic whisky-style beverage.

Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Highland Malt has been crafted to capture the essence of a blended malt whisky, one of the world’s most revered spirits, with flavours that are distinct and contemporary. Whether you’re enjoying it in a highball, shaken in a sour or simply on the rocks, it aims to bring the same delicious experience of your favourite serve, without the hangover.

Lyre’s describes the beverage as: “Showcasing an inviting light honey hue, Highland Malt leads with a soft earthiness and bouquet, featuring light grain cereal, stone fruit and almond to round out every sip. The subtle additions of sea spray & lightly charred oak further add to the complexity. A lovely and rewarding depth in flavour can be found with a natural influence of seasoned oak, nutty grain, and warm spices. In addition, the welcoming smoke contributes lift to the soft palette.”

The Highland Malt has been created by Lyre’s flavour architect David Murphy.

“While Lyre’s spirits are true to taste, they have their own distinction as a premium non-alcoholic beverage, and therefore understanding the popularity of Whisky we wanted to deliver the same delicious taste but with a difference,” he said. “Whether served neat or in mixers, Whisky is a firm favourite for many around the world and understanding this, we’ve worked tirelessly to study the aromas and tastes that whisky fans most enjoy, to deliver the Highland Malt.

“People who enjoy the taste of a great whisky can experience our non-alcoholic version in occasions where it would otherwise be just featuring the alcoholic equivalents – it extends the occasion to more people more often.”

The 700mL bottle will be available from mid-May 2022, at lyres.com.au, Dan Murphy’s and liquor retailers.

