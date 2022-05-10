The world’s first Pornstar Martini spa experience

Put this one on your travel bucket list: bathing in a giant Pornstar Martini …

Spa booking service SpaSeekers has launched the world’s first Porn Spa Martini Experience in the UK, touting it as the perfect way to relax, unwind and cool down during the European summer.

Voted the UK’s favourite cocktail, Pornstar Martini lovers can indulge in this never before seen experience in the heart of Surrey at The Brooklands Hotel and Spa. The experience includes a porn star martini-filled jacuzzi and passionfruit-themed treatments.

The Porn Spa Martini Experience includes:

Porn Spa Hot Tub – a dip in the world’s first porn star martini hot tub, treated to ensure it is at a safe and neutral pH, it also has high levels of anti-oxidising and anti-inflammatory properties from punches of passionfruit and lime juice.

Two 25-minute passionfruit treatments per person – choose from a passionfruit body scrub, caudalie lifting & firming eye treatment, express passion manicure or pedicure or an express facial.

Overnight accommodation in a deluxe guest room, including a luxurious breakfast the next morning.

And of course, a complimentary Pornstar Martini to wash down a three-course meal in the hotel restaurant.

Prices start at £357 per room, per night.

Jason Goldberg, CEO and Founder at SpaSeekers said: “Summer is upon us and at SpaSeekers we’re very excited to announce our brand new spa experience! We like to create unique experiences for our guests and we know from initial interest that this will be extremely popular with our customers – especially with how well-loved the porn star martini is!

“The Vitamin A and C from passion fruit are great for anti-aging purposes and help to improve blood flow whilst the bubbly properties of prosecco help keep your lung tissue healthy and increase sexual desire by triggering nitric oxide production in your blood. The spa is the perfect detox that everyone needs before the summer of fun begins.”

Find out more about the Porn Spa Martini Experience here.

