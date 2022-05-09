Brogan’s Way launches Strawberries and Cream Gin

Richmond boutique distillery Brogan’s Way has launched its latest seasonal product, Strawberries and Cream Gin.

The Strawberries and Cream flavour was conceived by distiller Brogan Carr during one of 2021’s lockdowns. She started a small-scale trial on her lab bench and tested flavour ideas, fruit extracts and colour stability. After a year of development it is ready for gin lovers to enjoy.

True to its name, the delicate zesty juniper notes are complemented by the strawberry sweetness and the rich texture of distilled cream.

“I wanted to get the truest strawberry flavour without overshadowing the bright gin character, as well as finding the right level of sweetness to make the strawberries pop,” Carr said.

As part of the development process, Carr needed to find the right strawberries and as luck would have it a close friend knew the family that own Bidgee Strawberries and Cream near Wagga Wagga. In one taste Carr knew she had the ideal fruit, which are rich and creamy with a balance of sweetness and acid, and she set to work in scaling up the recipe.

To create the cream flavour, Carr is uniquely distilling Victorian cream and mixing it with the gin and strawberries.

“My aim was to keep the freshness of the strawberry fruit flavour balanced against the zesty, spicy, floral notes of juniper and introduce the textural qualities and deliciousness of cream to give the final product the truest fruit and cream character,” she said.

Strawberries and Cream Gin can be enjoyed simple serve as the perfect pink G&T with a favourite tonic water and garnished with slices of fresh strawberry. Or the flavoured spirit can be used to create cocktails, such as Strawberry Smash with lime juice, simple syrup and fresh strawberries, with the recipe is on the bottle.

Brogan’s Way Strawberries and Cream Gin, 38% ABV, 500ml, RRP $65. Available to purchase online and at Brogan’s Way Distillery & Cocktail Bar at 61 North Street, Richmond. It will be the feature product on the Brogan’s Way stand and available to purchase at the Melbourne Good Food & Wine Show from 3-5 June 2022.

