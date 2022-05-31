Hard FIZZ drops new Pina Colada flavour

Queensland hard seltzer brand Hard FIZZ has released a new limited edition flavour – Pina Colada FIZZ.

“I’m not joking, this is the most delicious drink I’ve ever tasted,” Hard FIZZ chief brewer Paul Wootton said.

“Most of the time, I’m playing around with fruity extracts to come up with our own combos and flavours but we thought, let’s tackle a cocktail for a challenge and the result is Pina Colada FIZZ.”

The flavour was originally a collaboration between Hard FIZZ and Gold Coast pizza institution Justin Lane, and was only meant to be served at the Burleigh Heads restaurant, but Hard FIZZ loved it so much itself, it’s giving it an extended run.

For now, the flavour is only available on tap at the brand’s Gold Coast brewery, FIZZ HQ, and Justin Lane but Hard FIZZ Buzz Generator, Joel Scott, says they could put it into mass production if demand is strong enough.

“The beauty of FIZZ HQ is we can essentially ‘focus group’ small batches of new, experimental flavours and if people like them, we can retail them properly,” he said.

“I can’t tell you how many times people have told me they love pina colada FIZZ so it’s well on the way to being canned and stocked in bottle shops.”

Like the other flavours in the Hard FIZZ range, Pina Colada FIZZ is 99% sugar free.

Hard FIZZ was founded on the Gold Coast in 2020 by local celebrities DJ Paul Fisher and his podcaster wife Chloe, fellow DJs Tigerlily and Brooke Evers, professional surfers Laura Enever and Nikki Van Dijk and TV chef, Hayden Quinn.

The brand opened FIZZ HQ, the world’s first ‘immersive’ hard seltzer brewery on the Gold Coast in 2021, where patrons can drink and dine among the brewing tanks.

