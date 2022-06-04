Headline Acts wine supports local musos

Pernod Ricard Winemakers’ wine brand Headline Acts has announced a new program to support the music industry, called Headline Access.

In partnership with live music start-up Muso, Headline Access aims to nurture the careers of independent Australian artists while providing money-can’t-buy experiences for the fans that support them.

The first initiative for Headline Access is ‘Release Cycle’, which is offering a budding artist the opportunity to gain invaluable mentorship from some of Australia’s biggest music industry names. The artist will win the support to record, distribute and promote their new single to the world.

The winner will receive private studio time with the DMA’S Johnny Took, before founder of I OH YOU record label and artist manager Johann Ponniah takes the winner through a one-on-one session discussing getting your start in the music industry. Winner of the 2020 ‘Live Music Journalist’ award and 3RRR radio host Sose Fuamoli, supported by music and culture agency Thinking Loud, will take the artist through a crash course on being their own publicist. Rounding out the cycle, Headline Acts and Muso will take the artist centre stage and book their first single launch tour to take the winning track on the road.

Those who have signed up to live music platform Muso before 26 June 2022 will be in the running to be chosen by Headline Acts’ panel of industry experts to win. Artist’s can enter now via the Muso app or website here.

“Headline Acts is a wine for the musically minded, which is why we feel so passionately about supporting budding musicians,” said Eric Thomson, Global Marketing Director, Pernod Ricard Winemakers.

“The exposure and experience of Headline Access is truly priceless, and we can’t wait to see these up-and-coming artists shine.”

The Headline Acts wine range includes Rosé Bubbles, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Shiraz. Each bottle features music-inspired artwork, with a curated Spotify playlist that was fiercely debated and finally agreed upon by musos, DJs, and vinyl junkies alike.

Headline Acts is also the official wine partner of two of Australia’s largest festivals, Bluesfest and Splendour in the Grass.



“Muso is excited to work with a brand that is genuinely committed to investing in local live music and subsequently, the musicians that play the gigs,” said Alan Jin, COO / Co-founder, Muso.

“Our industry has been affected beyond measure, any activity that results in more revenue for the grassroots industry will have a cascading positive impact. We are thankful to Pernod Ricard for seeing the need for more funding in the local sector and are looking forward to our ongoing partnership with them.”



Headline Acts is available at Liquorland, First Choice and Independent bottle shops nationwide.