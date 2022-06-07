BrewDog and AVC partner to open BrewDog Bars

Australian Venue Co (AVC) has announced it will open multiple BrewDog bars in the coming years across several cities including Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, with the potential for further expansion.

The first BrewDog bar as part of the franchise partnership will open within the iconic Pentridge Prison in Melbourne.

BrewDog co-founder Martin Dickie said: “Australia is one of the most exciting and dynamic craft beer countries in the world. Since opening our taproom and brewery in Brisbane, we’ve been blown away by the support we’ve received from the local community.

“We’re delighted to be working with AVC, Australia’s leading pub and bar operator, to open multiple BrewDog bars in Australia. These beacons of beer will be a true showcase of our brand, with a focus on high-quality beer, fantastic food experiences and exceptional service. We can’t wait for this project to get underway with BrewDog Pentridge!”

Paul Waterson, CEO of AVC, underlined: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with BrewDog, we really admire the globally-recognised brand and business they’ve built. It’s a great fit for us because we’re experts at delivering exceptional customer experiences at scale, and championing great food & beer in a casual, large format operation. This partnership is a gamechanger for the Australian hospitality industry and is an exciting new growth model for AVC.’

The Pentridge mixed-use redevelopment is located in one of Melbourne’s most rapidly gentrifying inner northern suburbs, Coburg.

Her Majesty’s Prison Pentridge is an Australian landmark established in 1851. Once complete, the development will feature a boutique, architecturally designed ‘town centre’ with a 2000m2 Ritchies fine food and wine supermarket, a 15-screen Palace Cinema and 20-25 specialty stores.

Located within the historic E Division building at Pentridge Prison, AVC said the BrewDog Pentridge was set to become a go-to destination in Melbourne for craft beer lovers. The restored interiors will offer a nod to the history of the iconic site, while the beer garden will offer a modern and casual experience.

Set to open in Spring 2022, the bar will feature an indoor dining room and lounge on the ground floor, event spaces on level 1 and a large outdoor beer garden with BrewDog container bar, bookable spaces and games area.

