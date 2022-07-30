Jim Beam turbocharges its sports strategy

Jim Beam is continuing its renewed Australian sports strategy with the announcement of six new AFL and NRL partnerships across the country, extending the brand’s longstanding affiliation with sport via a new grassroots approach.

Community and inclusivity are at the core of Jim Beam’s brand values and these new sponsorships will cover both men’s and women’s teams for the first-time.

In addition to the recently announced NSW Blues partnership, the brand joins forces with NRL teams the Newcastle Knights, Parramatta Eels and Melbourne Storm, as well as the West Coast Eagles, Port Adelaide, and Richmond Tigers in AFL.

These new partnerships add to Jim Beam’s longstanding affiliation with the Penrith Panthers, and opens a geographical spread across the country.

Jim Beam has established a highly localised activation plan, and will leverage the sponsorships across match days, digital content and social activity, media integration, PR opportunities and in-store and online activity in both on and off premise venues.

“Sport brings people together like nothing else in Australia and are excited to be partnering with such an array of illustrious men’s and women’s teams in 2022 and beyond,” said Trent Chapman, Marketing Director Beam Suntory Australia and New Zealand.

“Being able to engage local team communities and encourage fandom as a grassroots level is something we’re humbled to be able to do. At Jim Beam we have a long history of supporting sport in Australia and we look forward to this new era of partnerships to take us into the future.”

Richmond CEO Brendon Gale said it was exciting to welcome a well-known international brand to the Richmond Football Club.

“We are pleased that Jim Beam has thrown their support behind both our AFL and AFLW teams,” said Gale.

“The partnership with a brand like Jim Beam shows their commitment to engaging our fan communities and supporting our community spirit. We look forward to having them as partners for our current and upcoming seasons.”

With this partnership, Jim Beam continues its ongoing commitment to promoting the responsible consumption of alcohol; leveraging the clubs and players to deliver this message.

The new partnerships have been initially established as two-year agreements. Over the coming years, Jim Beam said it will be looking at longer-term partnerships and increasing market coverage across states, as a continuation of the local approach into the future.

