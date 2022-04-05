How the Grand Prix became Australia’s hottest drinks sponsorship

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Australian Grand Prix is finally back this week, with F1 cars returning to Melbourne from Friday. And a swag of drinks companies have scored a piece of the action.

The Australian Grand Prix was the country’s first sporting event cancelled due to the pandemic, which also prevented racing in 2021. However, CEO Andrew Westacott said there’s a tangible excitement in the air ahead of gates opening on Thursday, made clear in the demand for tickets. Weekend grandstand seats sold out a record 18 weeks before the event, with around 125,000 people are expected to attend the event on April 10 alone.

According to Westacott, the thrilling end to the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship and the runaway success of Netflix series Drive to Survive have created even more hype for the event and ushered in a new era of fans.

The total TV audience for Formula 1 throughout 2021 was 1,550 million, which is a 4% increase on the 2020 season, with the Bahrain Grand Prix attracting the most viewers (84.5 million), followed by the British Grand Prix (79.5 million), the Italian Grand Prix (80.4 million) and the Brazilian Grand Prix (82.1 million).

F1 also grew massively in terms of followers across all social media platforms in 2021, with a 40% increase in following over all sites, bringing the total number to 49.1 million followers.

Meanwhile, Drive To Survive is in its fourth season and highlights the ins and outs of F1 from the drivers’ lives off the track, to the conflicts on it and everything else in between.

That’s a lot of eyeballs on sponsors’ brands.

“With fans top of mind, the last three years have been spent evaluating what works and reimagining what the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix can offer,” he said. “There’s more for everyone across hospitality suites, grandstand passes, and general admission tickets than ever before. We’ve picked the best of what was already there and added to it, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

Drinks companies have been scrambling to be part of the action. Heineken was announced as the title sponsor of Formula 1’s Australian Grand Prix in January. It adds to Heineken’s existing title sponsorships of races in the Netherlands, Mexico and Brazil.

Heineken will use the race to promote their ‘When You Drive Never Drink’ campaign, with Heineken 0.0 trackside branding visible across the circuit.

Westacott said: “Heineken is synonymous with F1, and this collaboration will create some exciting opportunities at this year’s event– fans are in for a real treat. It’s a chance to get up close and personal with the world’s best drivers, celebrities and top-shelf brands – as the globe’s most premium beer brand, Heineken is the perfect fit.”

Willemijn Sneep, the Heineken Country Manager – Australia said: “After a challenging couple of years for our industry in Australia, Heineken is very excited to be welcoming the F1 back to Melbourne for what promises to be an exceptional weekend of racing and events.

“The Heineken experience will be bigger and better than ever, and we are looking forward to creating many memorable moments and elevated activations for visitors from across Australia and the world both on- and off-track.”

The Grand Prix has attracted an impressive swathe of drinks partners keen for a piece of the action, including Champagne Taittinger, Jim Beam, Canadian Club, St Hugo and Patient Wolf.

Australian Formula 1 superstar Daniel Ricciardo and wine brand St Hugo have extended their collaboration for a second year of fine wine production, releasing a 2018 Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon and a 2020 South Australia Shiraz under the DR3 x St Hugo label just in time for the Grand Prix.

St Hugo has also released a hand-blown decanter modelled from Daniel Ricciardo’s racing boot and priced at $700.

Australian-owned spirit brand Idle Hour Vodka has been named as the Official Vodka Partner of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively.

The three-year deal will see Idle Hour provide its ready-to-drink vodka sodas range, inspired by flavours of the Australian bush, across all bars at the event, in addition to a list of exclusive cocktails created by Melbourne’s leading bartenders at its own Idle Hour bar in event’s culture district, M-Lane.

Westacott said: “We’re thrilled to partner with an Australian brand that is reinventing the vodka category in a truly Aussie way. Idle Hour’s flavours and cocktails are the perfect blend of sophistication and experimentation that fans will love.

“This three-year partnership will initially see Idle Hour’s signature vodka available at bars across the Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix 2022, with an exclusive Idle Hour bar serving a Melbourne, inspired highball cocktail range you won’t want to miss.”

Idle Hour Spirits, Co-Founder Ewen Pettit said: “This marks the beginning of a significant partnership for Idle Hour. The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix has long been one the most important events on the cultural calendar and we are delighted to bring our remarkable vodka to cocktails and drinks across the festival.”