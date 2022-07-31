Aussies triumph at 2022 Spirited Awards

Aussies have scooped three awards at the prestigious Tales of the Cocktail Foundation‘s 2022 Spirited Awards in New Orleans.

Best International Brand Ambassador went to Martin Hudak at Mr Black Spirits; Best International Bar Team went to Sydney’s MAYBE SAMMY; and Best New Spirit or Cocktail Ingredient went to Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic – Italian Orange.

Since its inception in 2007, the Spirited Awards have become one of the most globally recognised accolades in the drinks industry.

2022 Spirited Award recipients were carefully considered by a panel of over 200 industry experts, led by Charlotte Voisey, the Spirited Awards’ Overall Chair.

“The Spirited Awards celebrates excellence in our industry and this year’s winners embody that standard so well,” said Voisey.

“After a difficult few years, it is truly inspiring to gather together once more and see what these recognitions really mean to everyone nominated.”

MAYBE SAMMY said: “It’s hard to find words for such an incredible global recognition summarising what we are believing in: ‘Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.’

“Saying that we are incredibly proud to be able to represent our beautiful and diverse country Australia and bringing it on the global map.

“Our team use Maybe Sammy as a platform to become themselves and showcase their true spirit and talent same way as Sammy Davis Jnr. did back in his time on the world stage.

“Congratulations too to our coffee master Martin for taking recognition for representing Mr Black Spirits on a global stage.

“Congratulations to other nominees and peers and thank you everyone who voted for us and believed in the magic of bubbles and joy in the bar.”