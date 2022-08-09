Coopers unveils new look

Coopers has unveiled a brand new look for its portfolio of naturally conditioned ales and stouts.

In the first major update to core packaging in 20 years, the iconic Coopers roundel has been refreshed with a modern and clear design showcasing the brand’s heritage and brewing process.

The updated packaging follows Coopers’ new masterbrand positioning, Forever Original, unveiled last year.

Coopers national marketing manager Kate Dowd noted that while the look has changed, the beer remains the same.

She said research among Coopers fans and new drinkers indicated strong recognition and likeability for the new packaging format.

“The new design has been carefully developed with the objective of retaining our brand loyalists while also recruiting new drinkers to the Coopers brand,” Dowd said.

“The refresh brings overall consistency to the Coopers ale range and has been designed to stand out on shelves, making it easier for our fans to spot their favourite brew.

“Coopers is excited to share our new look and we know that drinkers will continue to enjoy the great Coopers taste they know and love.”

In addition to design changes, the 750ml Coopers longneck range will also be packaged in an improved bottle developed to minimise weight.

There will be no changes to the Coopers lager products, including Dry and Premium Light.

Design agency Cowan was engaged to deliver the brand’s new look. Products featuring the new packaging and updated tap badges will begin rolling out into liquor outlets and licenced premises across the country from September.

Transformational year for Coopers

It’s been a milestone year for Coopers Brewery, which celebrated its 160th anniversary with 160 guests at a stunning celebration on May 20.

The event was held at Adelaide’s Freemasons Hall, an impressive stone built in 1869, just a few years after Thomas Cooper’s first foray into brewing.

The brewer also marked the occasion with a birthday message on the largest billboard in the southern hemisphere.

Measuring 170 metres in length, the billboard advertisement was prominently located on the Glebe Island silos in Sydney Harbour and read: “Coopers – A long history needs a long billboard – 1862-now”.

Late last month the Coopers brewing team released its latest seasonal ale – the 2022 Vintage Ale. It’s the 22nd year that Coopers has produced a unique limited-edition Vintage Ale.

In May, Molson Coors Beverage Company announced it was entering into a long-term manufacturing agreement with Coopers Brewery as part of its expansion plans in Australia.

And in April, Coopers announced it would invest $50 million in the construction of a new world-class visitor centre at its Regency Park site, featuring a microbrewery and whisky distillery.

