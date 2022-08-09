Hospitality technology provider me&u has revealed the most popular beers in each state and territory and the best spots to enjoy a brew.

Its data reveals that Great Northern (Super Crisp) is the most popular brew across the country. It’s No.1 in the ACT and Northern Territory, takes out second spot in Queensland and is the third most purchased beer in South Australia.

Pale Ale Balter XPA took second spot in NSW and third in Victoria. And it’s no surprise that Queensland-brewed XXXX Gold ranked in the top three in Queensland as the tried and tested favourite.

Here’s the full list of most popular beers by state and territory …

ACT: Great Northern Super Crisp, Carlton Draught, Balter XPA

NSW: Corona, Balter XPA, 4 Pines Pale Ale

NT: Great Northern Super Crisp, Coopers Pale Ale, Carlton Dry

QLD: Felons Crisp Lager, Great Northern Super Crisp, XXXX Gold

SA: Hahn Super Dry, Coopers Pale Ale, Great Northern Super Crisp

TAS: Cascade Lager, Balter XPA, Asahi Super Dry

VIC: Carlton Draught, Coburg Lager, Balter XPA

WA: Swan Draught, Carlton Dry, James Squire 150 Lashes Pale Ale

As for where Aussies like to enjoy a schooner or pint, here are me&u’s picks …

Top 10 me&u brew pubs

Moon Dog Brewing, Abbostford VIC (above) Mudgee Brewing Company, Mudgee NSW Swell Brewery Co., Mclaren Vale SA 4 Pines Brew Pub, Manly NSW CoConspirators Brew Pub, Brunswick VIC Felons Brewing Co., Brisbane QLD Cascade Brewery Bar, Hobart TAS Devils Hollow Brewery, Dubbo NSW Bailey Brewing Co., Henley Brook WA 6 Tanks Brew Pub, Darwin NT

Australian-founded me&u is used by more than 15 million customers globally. The web-based platform gives diners the flexibility to order what they want, when they want, and with contactless payment via their smartphones.

For operators, it takes care of the basics like ordering and payment, allowing staff to spend more time getting to know their customers.

Founder Stevan Premutico said: “We have seen firsthand that great technology can co-exist alongside magical customer experiences. I am delighted to be able to play a part in converging great tech with great human experiences to co-exist and create space for the moments and memories that matter most.”

