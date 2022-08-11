Endeavour adds Shingleback Wine to its portfolio

Endeavour Group has announced the acquisition of Shingleback Wine in McLaren Vale, South Australia.

“We are thrilled to add Shingleback Wine to our Paragon Wine Estates as part of our strategy to grow our premium wine portfolio,” Director of Endeavour Group’s Pinnacle Drinks arm Paul Walton said.

“Shingleback Wine has been producing beautifully rich and full-flavoured wines for 25 years, and we look forward to continuing to offer it to wine lovers in Australia and around the world as part of Paragon Wine Estates.”

Shingleback’s accolades include being awarded Australia’s most prestigious wine prize in 2006, the Jimmy Watson Memorial Trophy in 2006. Most recently, the winery secured four trophies at the 2022 Sydney Royal Wine Show. Shingleback will now be part of Endeavour Group’s fine wine portfolio Paragon Wine Estates, which includes a collection of award-winning and heritage fine wine brands.

The winery was founded in 1997 by brothers Kym and John Davey, combining their love of winemaking, farming and business.

“As a long-term, proud supplier to Endeavour Group, we know that the Shingleback family of wines has a bright future as part of Paragon Wine Estates,” the brothers said.

“We are very proud of our team’s stellar achievements over the last 25 years and are confident that Endeavour Group has the passion, people and capacity to continue to build on that success.”

The acquisition includes the Shingleback Wine brand portfolio, a long-term lease of the McLaren Vale cellar door and an ongoing grape supply agreement.

The addition expands the Paragon Wine Estates regional coverage to include Oakridge Wines (Yarra Valley), Chapel Hill (McLaren Vale), Krondorf (Barossa Valley), Riddoch (Coonawarra), Josef Chromy Wines (Tasmania) and Isabel Estate (Marlborough, NZ).