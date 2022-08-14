4 Pines releases Aussie Wheat Ale

Brewers from 4 Pines are helping to pioneer a new beer style – Aussie Wheat Ale – which has been tailored specifically to Australian tastes using wheat grown by local farmers.

Aussie Wheat Ale is light and bright, with a fresh and zesty aroma, while staying approachable and refreshing.

4 Pines Head Brewer, Andrew ‘Tweeds’ Tweddell, said the brewer’s take on Aussie Wheat Ale was a contemporary twist on the traditional wheat beer, using locally grown wheat and techniques to create a flavour profile that will appeal to modern beer lovers.

“Australian wheat is widely regarded as some of the best wheat in the world,” he said.

“4 Pines Aussie Wheat Ale pours light in colour, with a slight haze that reminds you of golden days, and is light and sessionable with low bitterness and a pleasant fruitiness. It’s the perfect beer for modern Aussie beer drinkers.”

Wheat growers Paul and Helen Barclay, who farm at Curyo in Victoria’s Mallee, supply wheat to Joe White Maltings for the new 4 Pines beer.

Barclay said they have been producing malt wheat for more than 30 years and seeing it turned into products like these beers “is what it’s all about”.

“It’s fantastic to see Australian-grown wheat being used in a product like this – turning Aussie grain into beer that is now hitting Aussie shelves,” he said. “There are a lot of good beers out there, but this one stands out.”

Some of Australia’s most well-known breweries Matilda Bay, Mountain Goat, Pirate Life and Green Beacon Brewing Co have all come up with their own unique take on the new style.

Each of these breweries is part of the Carlton & United Breweries family. 4 Pines Aussie Wheat Ale is available now at Dan Murphy’s and BWS stores.

Australia gets a new beer style to call its own