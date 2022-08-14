Baileys launches Espresso Crème Flavoured Liqueur

Baileys Espresso Crème Flavoured Liqueur has landed in Australia, bringing coffee and other natural flavours together with Baileys Original Irish Cream.

Baileys Espresso Crème can be enjoyed neat, splashed into coffee and hot drinks for an extra dash of flavour, or even as a Tiramisu Martini.

Baileys tiramisu martini

100ml Baileys Espresso Crème Flavoured Liqueur

100ml strong hot coffee

20g chopped chocolate

2tbsp soft brown sugar

60g lady finger biscuits

120g mascarpone

Cocoa powder, chocolate coffee beans and chocolate flakes to garnish

Method: Mix the hot coffee with the sugar and chocolate until smooth, then leave aside to cool. Blend the Baileys and biscuit crumbs with four ice cubes in a blender or smoothie maker until smooth.

Put the mascarpone in a bowl, add about a third of the Baileys mixture and mix together with a little balloon whisk until smooth. Fold in the rest with a spoon.

Pour the coffee mixture into two martini cocktail glasses, then spoon over the Baileys mascarpone mix. Dust with the cocoa powder then sprinkle over coffee beans, chocolate flakes and curls.

(0.8 standard drinks, serves 2);

Baileys Espresso Crème Flavoured Liqueur is available exclusively from BWS and Dan Murphy’s for $37.99.

