Australian Venue Co launches payments app

Australian Venue Co (AVC) has launched a new, custom-built loyalty and payments app called ‘The Pass’ in more than 190 of its venues across Australia.

Chief Experience Officer Marianne Mewett led the app development in partnership with payment and loyalty developers EonX, loyalty consultants, Loyalty & Reward Co and integration partners Mr Yum, H&L, Tyro and Sprout.

The name ‘The Pass’ refers to both the kitchen pass found in every pub, as well as the app’s function as a “pass” to perks and rewards. Customers will earn 10 points for every $1 spent, which can be redeemed for credit.

The Pass will allow customers to:

Order from their table or over the bar

Earn points on every dollar spent, the 10% of spend returned to customers as food & beverage credit

Redeem gift vouchers

View what’s on at their local pub

Make bookings

View opening hours

View function spaces

Additional new features are in development and slated for launch to the public in late 2022.

Mewett said that the new app development reflects AVC’s commitment to innovation in the industry.

“AVC thrives on innovation and is always striving to improve the customer experience and deliver that extra bit of value to our customers,” Mewett said. “The Pass is one of the most generous loyalty programs in Australia with a 10% payback. We’re excited to deliver more fun features and functionality as we go along.

“We were an early adopter of Order at Table technology, and are always on the lookout for new opportunities to innovate in our pubs.”

The Pass replaces AVC’s previous customer app, which was called Australian Venue Co app, with a custom-built solution with an improved user experience (uX).

Australian Venue Co app users can switch to The Pass by updating their app & creating a new password. New users can download The Pass from the App Store or Google Play.

Mr Yum makes its first major acquisition