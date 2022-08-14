Darrell Lea releases Rocklea Road Stout for Father’s Day

Darrell Lea has partnered with Nomad Brewing Co. to create a Rocklea Road Chocolate Stout for Father’s Day.

Darrell Lea Rocklea Road Chocolate Stout has a marshmallow nose and a smooth, velvety chocolate flavour, with a the hint of nuttiness on the final note.

Nomad is also rebooting its sell-out limited-edition liquorice beer: the Darrell Lea Batch 37 Dark Chocolate Liquorice Stout.

Darrell Lea Batch 37 Dark Chocolate Liquorice Stout is a rich, creamy, bitter dark chocolate liquorice stout, infused with Darrell Lea’s iconic Batch 37 liquorice and a hint of natural liquorice flavour.

“We were overwhelmed by the incredible response to the Father’s Day brew with Nomad, so partnering up again to bring a fresh new flavour for the Father figure in people’s lives this year was a no-brainer,” said Aymin Diab, Senior Marketing Manager at Darrell Lea.

“Every Father’s Day, our liquorice range, including the iconic Batch 37 and bullets, are Aussies’ top choice for gifting but we know our Rocklea Road is an icon in its own right.”

Brewed in the heart of Brookvale on NSW’s Northern Beaches, the beer will be available at major retailers across the nation and via Nomad’s website ready to be ordered and delivered in time for Father’s Day on 4 September.

“We sold out of our Darrell Lea Liquorice beer in just under 24 hours last year, so this year we’ve made sure to have double our production and introduce a brand new flavour so everyone can enjoy their beer along with a block of Darrell Lea chocolate or a packet of Batch 37,” said Kerrie Abba, Owner of Nomad Brewing Co.

“We’re passionate about discovering new flavours and we’re stoked to work alongside an iconic Aussie brand for a second year to bring to life craft beers that will excite many liquorice and chocolate fans.”

The Limited Edition Darrell Lea Batch 37 Dark Chocolate Liquorice Stout and Rocklea Road Chocolate Stout mixed 8-pack will be available for purchase nationwide in select retailers and online for RRP AU$75 per 8-pack of 440ml cans. You can also purchase mixed and single flavour 4-packs for RRP AU$45.

To top it off, the Darrell Lea’s Batch 37 Liquorice or Rocklea Road Blocks will also be available as a gift with the purchase of any of the mixed packs at select retailers. See the full list of stockists below and visit Nomad’s website here.

Beer Cartel – Online Retailer

Boozebud – Online Retailer

Carwyn Cellars Melbourne

Black Hearts and Sparrows Melbourne

Grape and Grain Liquor Melbourne

Sip n Save West Beach WA

Edinburgh Cellars SA

North Curl Curl Cellars NSW

Old Spot Cellars SA

Goodwood Cellars SA

Purvis Beer VIC

Otter’s Promise VIC

Empress Craft Beer TAS

Cooper and Oak Liquor WA

Saccharomyces Bottle Shop QLD

Boondal Cellars QLD

Cellarbrations Frewville VIC

Cellars Bentleigh VIC

A Point of Difference VIC

Trawool Cellars VIC

Brewski Bar QLD

Cooly Liquor QLD

Little Bottler Manly NSW

Bombay Bicycle Club SA

Candamber Liquor ACT

Booze Brothers Unley SA

The Castle Tavern SA

Melbourne Street Fine Wines SA

Selected Dan Murphy stores

Mane Liquor WA

Plonk Liquor ACT

Page General Store ACT

Cringilla Cellars NSW

Porters Liquor Balgowlah NSW

Porters Liquor North Narrabeen NSW

Sydney Wine Beer Spirits NSW

Hazelbrook Cellars NSW

Oak Barrel NSW

Stout sales skyrocket in Australia