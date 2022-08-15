Plantation Rum Cup finalists announced

Rum fans have been urged to head to their favourite bar to enjoy the delicious Plantation Rum Cup cocktails created by the seven teams chosen to compete in the grand final.

Entries in the Plantation Rum Cup were open to everyone in the hospitality industry – from bartenders to chefs, bar backs and hosts – any bar team excelling in creating memorable experiences. The finalists will now fight it out for the World’s first Plantation Rum Cup trophy and a team trip to Barbados to visit the West Indies Rum Distillery.

The seven finalists across Australia and New Zealand are:

18th Amendment in Geelong with their cocktail ‘Breakfast with Pierre’, crafted by owner Gorge Camorra and bartender Tim Arnott. ‘Breakfast with Pierre’ is a twist on an Old Fashioned, incorporates Plantation Original Dark and Plantation Barbados Rums whilst paying homage to the birth of Plantation.

Adam Wood, General Manager and Rockstar Manager Lakhdeep Singh from Mr. Brightside Rooftop Bar in Christchurch, New Zealand have created the ‘Dreadlock Holiday’ cocktail. This tropical number combines Plantation Original Dark, Plantation Stiggin’s Fancy Pineapple and Plantation 3 Stars White Rums.

Pineapple on Parnell from Auckland, New Zealand will be represented in the final with their cocktail ‘The Brass Pineapple 2.07’. Bar Manager Kieran Pitt, Venue Manager Dario Dragotta and Jarred Coleman Owner-Operator of the venue will be heading over to Sydney to showcase their cocktail featuring Plantation Stiggin’s Fancy Pineapple and Plantation Barbados Rums.

Santé Cocktail Bar in Toowoomba will be presenting their cocktail ‘Bonbonnet’ at the finals. It is a tight team at Santé with owner, operator and bartender Loic Mouchelin being joined by co owner, operator, floor manager and host Alexandra. The team were inspired by the classic Sazerac and haveshowcased Plantation Xaymaca Special Dry and Plantation Original Dark Rums in their cocktail along with a house made banana and pineapple skin oleo.

Bar director Andrea Marseglia and head bartender Josh Loman will be representing Teresa Cocktail Bar from Napier on the north island of New Zealand with their cocktail ‘The Boccioni’s Punch’. Plantation Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple Rum has been enhanced by a touch of yuzu vinegar and garnished with a coffee and shiitake cloud.

The ‘Drunken Owl’ by the team at The Howling Owl in Adelaide (pictured above) will present their reinvention of the Pina Colada, ultising a house made syrup base of leftover pineapple skins, citrus and rinds to reduce venue food waste. Plantation 3 Stars White Rum was the choice of bar manager Kiren Vythilingam and bartenders Kara Bailey and Teegan Duke for their entry.

Iconic Sydney rum bar The Lobo have made the finals with the rum forward ‘XOXO’ cocktail blending Plantation Original Dark, Plantation OX 20th Anniversary Edition and Plantation Old Fashioned Traditional Dark Rums. Their team includes bartenders Samuel Hannan and Connor Barkley along with floor host Josh Freeman. The unofficial fourth member of their team is ingredient ‘Ray’s Orgeat’ named in honor of their barback Raymond who challenges the team with out of the box flavour combinations.

On Monday, September 5, hospitality from across the country will gather at Grain bar in Sydney to celebrate all finalists and see the winning team announced.

Teams will be judged before the celebration event on the following criteria:

● Cocktail taste

● Cocktail appearance

● Presentation to judges



All are welcome to attend though RSVP is essential – register your attendance via eventbrite.