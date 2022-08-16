Victoria Bitter releases grooming range VB for Men

Just in time for Father’s Day, Victoria Bitter is rewarding hard work in a new way with the launch of a grooming range, VB for Men, with products containing actual, freeze-dried VB.

The range includes VB exfoliating scrub to wash away the dirt and grime from the worksite, VB bath frothy to soak hard-working muscles and a VBface moisturiser to restore the skin after it’s knocked off for the day.

VB Marketing Manager, Marc Lord said, “The VB for Men range gives blokes all the tools they need to avoid using their partner’s products and start a grooming regime of their own.

“The products have been designed to make grooming simple and accessible; from men new to the category through to those who know their scrubs from their serums.”

Brand ambassador and former NRL star Beau Ryan said: “For the good of my fellow men, I did the right thing and tested out every product in the range.



“The VB face mask is the winner for me. They’re man-sized and built to fit a head as big as mine! Better yet, they’re shaped for beards with a detachable bottom half. One might even suggest this masterful design has sipping an ice-cold stubby in mind.”

The grooming kit includes selected products from the range and is available from the VB store and Chemist Warehouse for $59.99.



The full product range is also available exclusively from Chemist Warehouse , with products starting from $5.99.

