Young Henrys launches Hazy Pale Ale

Young Henrys has added a new beer to its main fleet, the Hazy Pale Ale. Laced with several fragrant hops, the Hazy Pale Ale is finished with pungent notes of tropical stone fruit and hints of citrus throughout.

Joining fan-favourites Newtowner, Natural Lager, Stayer, Cloudy Cider, IPA and Motorcycle Oil, Hazy Pale Ale is set to be a trailblazer in the brand’s core crew of killer brews.

“Young Henrys have done a few hazy beers over the last couple of years, always to great success,” said Jesse Searls, Young Henrys Head Brewer. Hazy beers are notoriously tricky to make, but we feel like we’ve really nailed the ones we’ve done, so thought it was time to make one that was a dedicated part of our core range,”

The brewer recruited a bevvy of personalities, including comedian Nat’s What I Reckon, Flex Mami, pro skater Aimee Massie, DZ Deathrays and more to celebrate the new brew.

“I mean come on mate, this beer is f****’n awesome and so are the legends at Young Henrys. Hell yeah I’m stoked to be a part of this launch!” said Nat’s What I Reckon.

The Hazy Pale Ale is available on tap at select pubs across the country, and in 4-packs and 16-packs exclusively to Dan Murphys and BWS. Visit the Young Henrys website for a map of where to find the new release.