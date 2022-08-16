Wolf Blass launches new brand campaign

Treasury Wine Estates is taking a new brand direction with its iconic Wolf Blass wine label, introducing a campaign called ‘Why Settle When You Can Soar.’

The brand campaign aims to inspire consumers to inspire people to embrace their differences and individuality in the spirit of the label’s founder Wolfgang Blass. Blass was renowned for challenging the status quo and rejecting mediocrity.

“For almost a decade, Wolf Blass’ ‘Here’s To The Chase’ campaign inspired audiences around the world and included themes of pursuing our dreams, stepping out of our comfort zones regardless of risk, rules or boundaries, and reminded us to listen to the voice inside of us that says: ‘chase it’,” said Angus Lilley, Treasury Premium Brands’ Chief

Marketing Officer and General Manager Sales ANZ.

“Fast forward to 2022, and ‘Why Settle When You Can Soar’ takes this message forward in a more progressive and

engaging way, evolving it for today’s audiences.

“Wolf Blass has always been synonymous with wine drinkers of all ages and walks of life from all over the world. Therefore, the brand is challenging the world to ask ‘why’ more often. Because we cannot and should not settle until everyone can soar.”

The global campaign has launched initially in Australia before extending to the UK, Europe, Canada and Asia markets. It aims to disrupt not only through its new creative direction, but also through the use of media such as light projections, which will pop up on city landmarks across major capitals.

The campaign features people spanning different ages, sexual orientations and gender identities as well as those with disability. To continue to support and promote inclusivity, Wolf Blass has officially partnered with various community groups and organisations in numerous regions.

Locally, this includes Adelaide-based Restless Dance Theatre – Australia’s leading dance theatre company for neurodiverse artists and artists with and without disability (who are featured in the campaign), as well as Out For Australia – a leading LGBTQIA+ mentoring organisation who will launch a regional mentoring program with Wolf Blass to expand their support to regional Australia, in aim of empowering more young Australians to thrive as their authentic selves.

