The most popular Father’s Day gifts for 2022

Australians are forecast to spend $735 million on Father’s Day gifts, with alcohol and food topping the most popular purchases.

Research from the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) in collaboration with Roy Morgan shows over a third of Australians (36%) plan on buying a Father’s Day gift, down 4% on last year. Of those planning a gift purchase, 42% said the current cost of living challenges will impact how much they’ll spend.

Consumers are thinking more about sustainability when it comes to their purchases, with 55% planning to buy a gift that’s environmentally friendly.

The top-line results of the research found that:

Father’s Day gift spending will reach $735 million with people to spend an average amount of $95, up marginally on last year.

Of those planning to purchase a gift, 42% said the current cost of living challenges have impacted how much they plan to spend

More than half of consumers (55%) plan on buying a gift that’s environmentally friendly

Alcohol/food (28%) top the most popular purchases ahead of clothing/footwear (18%) and gift cards/vouchers (14%).

More than a quarter (27%) of consumers say they plan to buy their gifts online.

ARA CEO Paul Zahra said while spending forecasts for Father’s Day gifts are down on last year, it’s understandable given the current economic environment.

“There’s no doubt it’s an incredibly difficult period for many businesses and consumers as inflationary pressures take hold. Mortgage holders are under added financial stress with four interest rate hikes in a row, and with consumer confidence waning, it’s not a surprise to see the spending forecasts for Father’s Day down a bit this year,” Zahra said.

“Retailers will still be encouraged by the projections with $735 million set to be spent in-stores and online. Alcohol and food including wine, spirits and confectionary, top the most popular items for Dad as they normally do, while sustainability is on the minds of consumers with more than half planning to buy a gift that’s environmentally friendly.

“Father’s Day is the last gift-giving event before Christmas and provides retailers with a good barometer for how consumer discretionary spending is likely to track over the festive season. The concern is with inflation yet to peak, and cost of living challenges likely to worsen before they get better, consumers will be squeezed even further when it comes to their discretionary purchases.”

Pictured main: BWS & Dan Murphy’s have created limited edition gift packs for beer loving dads. The Spice of Life six-pack features ginger beers from brewers including Better Beer and Brookvale Union; while the Zytho Brewing: The Beer Lovers Collection eight-pack features its Zesty Pale Ale, Tropical Haze, IPA, Velvet Luxe Stout and unique Hemp IPA.