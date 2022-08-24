Bacardi invites bartenders to Sydney Bar Week party

Bacardi is throwing a party for bartenders during Sydney Bar Week, treating them to a night of delicious cocktails and amazing music at The Cliff Dive.

Regarded as one of Sydney’s best bars for dancing, The Cliff Dive is a former nightclub turned Papua New Guinean dance hall and tiki bar in Darlinghurst.

DJs Dan Cut Copy and Ayebatonye are booked to entertain during the “Bacardi Brings Back the Boogie” event and will be spinning the records all night.

Rohan and Etien from Rude Boy in Hobart are heading up to Sydney for the party and will be slinging their tiki

cocktails along with Bacardi classics presented by the crew at The Cliff Dive.

Some new additions to the Bacardi family will also be showcased at the party, including Bacardi Coconut, which was launched in Australia in June. The new release has an intense yet creamy coconut flavour with a refreshing coconut water aroma that’s perfect for tiki concoctions.

As BACARDI Brand Ambassador Loy Catada notes: “The flavour segment is an exciting area for the brand to play, after having watched the growth in flavoured spirits closely overseas we see it as a massive opportunity for BACARDI and for Australian consumers.”

The Sydney Bar Week party kicks off on Tuesday, 6 September 2022 at 9pm.

