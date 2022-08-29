Hobart Whisky joins The Whisky List portfolio

Hobart Whisky and The Whisky List (TWL) have signed a partnership agreement which will see TWL take on sales, marketing and distribution for the award-winning Tasmanian distillery on Australia’s mainland.

TWL is Australia’s largest whisky marketplace, while Hobart Whisky has an award-winning range of single malt whiskies. TWL will take on sales, marketing and distribution for Hobart Whisky on the Australian mainland.

TWL co-founder Oliver Maruda said: “Tasmania has a global reputation for their high quality single malt whiskies. We’re stoked to have partnered with one of the most innovative and progressive distilleries in Tasmania. John Jarvis and the Hobart team are making some of the tastiest craft Aussie whiskies around.

“Hobart Whisky have consistently proved their prowess in creating an award-winning range of Tasmanian single malt whiskies and liqueurs. Here at TWL, we pride ourselves on maintaining a unique and premium range of products for our specialised independent whisky retailers, bars and restaurants, who will be given the first pick of these new products.”

Distillery manager John Jarvis (pictured main) said: “We’ve seen tremendous growth and demand for our whiskies over the last couple years. For us it was important to partner with a team who understands our business, products and customers, and can scale with us as we continue to grow with more mature whisky coming online to meet this demand. We’re stoked to be working with the TWL team, who will continue to help us expand into the mainland market across retail, wholesale and on-prem channels.”

Hobart Whisky launches Pedro Ximénez Solera Whisky

Hobart Distillery has just launched its highly anticipated Hobart Pedro Ximénez Solera Whisky. It will join the distillery’s core range alongside its Hobart Signature Tasmanian Single Malt Whisky.

The Hobart Pedro Ximénez Solera Whisky is produced by using traditional solera methods, with the distiller only bottling a portion of each batch, ensuring quality and consistency between batches over many years. This method has been used for centuries in wine making, and is a popular method of whisky maturation in Scotland.

Aside from its core range, the distillery produces a number of popular whisky-based liqueurs including one that marries its signature whisky with Tasmanian Manuka and Wildflower honey, orange zest, and spice.

Maruda added: “In the last 12 months, Hobart Whisky won at the highly prestigious World Whisky Awards, securing multiple bronze, silvers and gold medals. The distillery took out the Best Single Malt Australian Category Winner for their bottling Hobart Whisky Tawny Port Cask Matured. Their honey/whisky based Hobart Whisky Liqueur won the World’s Best Honey Liqueur award in the World’s Liqueur Awards, alongside the dozen of other Australian and international awards, cements their reputation as one of Australia’s leading craft whisky brands.”

The partnership came into effect on 25 August 2022 and The Whisky List is now looking after the brand for all customers across mainland Australia, as well as exploring export opportunities to key markets.

The Whisky List’s portfolio of premium whisky brands Bunnahabhain, Deanston, Tobermory and Ledaig. TWL also imports Scotch independent bottlers Highlander Inn and Dràm Mòr, USA distillery Reservoir who produce bourbon, rye and wheated whiskeys, and represent the Australian independent bottler Remnant Whisky Co.