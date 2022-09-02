First Special Entertainment Precinct launches in NSW

Venues offering live entertainment on Enmore Road in Sydney inner west will be able to stay open later as part of a three-month trial of the first Special Entertainment Precinct in NSW.

Minister for Hospitality and Racing Kevin Anderson said Inner West Council’s trial will run from September to November and aims to support live music and further promote Enmore Road to be a thriving entertainment and cultural precinct.

“The NSW Government is pleased to support this trial which will see venues in the Enmore Rd precinct that offer live music and other entertainment, able to stay open an extra 30 minutes,” Anderson said.

“Liquor & Gaming NSW has partnered with the council to extend liquor trading for participating venues, ensuring patrons can indulge in their favourite tipple as they enjoy listening to a live band or singer later into the night.”

Some venues may also be eligible for a 60-minute liquor trading extension, if they already have planning approval to keep their doors open later.

The NSW Government has been working with City of Sydney, Inner West and Lake Macquarie Councils to develop special entertainment precincts aimed at boosting live music and performance.

Councils can establish special entertainment precincts following changes to local government laws in April 2021. This allows councils to set requirements for amplified music and adopt their own plans to encourage more live music and performance venues in the precinct. Learn more here.

Anderson said the Enmore Road trial is all about getting more people out enjoying live entertainment in this precinct later at night.

“We want to see the NSW night-time economy grow while ensuring it’s diverse safe and inclusive. A strong, vibrant live music scene is critical to a strong, vibrant night time economy,” Anderson said.

Anderson said special entertainment precincts are part of a new pilot program with input from the Department of Planning, Hospitality and Racing, Office of Local Government, Office of the 24-Hour Commissioner and NSW Police.

“All live music and performance venues are eligible for an 80 per cent discount on their annual liquor licence fees, under the 24-hour economy reforms, providing thousands of dollars in savings,” Anderson said.

Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts said the announcement built on a series of recent changes made to the planning system to boost entertainment and live music across the State.

“From extending alfresco dining measures for another 18 months, allowing businesses to host performances without additional approval and making it easier to convert shops into small art venues – we are committed to giving the hospitality industry greater certainty to recharge the economy and lift community spirits,” Roberts said.