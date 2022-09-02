Cellarbrations at Gisborne owner Tony Bongiovanni has been officially presented with his Independent Brands Australia’s Hall of Fame Award.

Bongiovanni was announced as the inductee for 2021 in November last year, with the honour finally bestowed in person at the IBA Trade Workshop last week.

Bongiovanni joined IBA in 2006 and has been a valued member of its community for the past 15 years. An independent panel reviewed his induction based on his support of IBA, his contribution to independent liquor and his focus on community support.

Within three years of joining IBA, he won Cellarbrations Store of the Year and in 2012 he took out the coveted National Retailer of the Year Award (above).

“It’s always a pleasure to celebrate the best of the best when it comes to our world of liquor retail,” said Chris Baddock (above), CEO of Australian Liquor Marketers.

“It’s hard to think of anyone more passionate about independent retail. Tony is always on the front foot advocating for the brand and participates in all IBA initiatives. We are incredibly grateful to have such a dedicated and passionate retailer with such vast experience within our network and we can’t think of anyone more deserving to be this year’s IBA Hall of Fame Inductee. Thank you for your continued support and congratulations on your fantastic achievements.”

Bongiovanni said: “I am so thrilled to have been acknowledged for my ongoing commitment to the independent retail liquor sector. I am also graceful to ALM/IBA for the ‘awakening of the sleeping retailer’. Without them, some retailers would still be in the dark ages.

“A big and special thanks to Chris Baddock and his team and also to my Business Development Manager Chris Burnett in believing in me and helping me to “Test, Measure and Execute!” I’m looking forward to years ahead as the independents prosper during the challenges that lay ahead. Remember, without the independents, who is going to keep the corporate giants honest?”

Watch the Hall of Fame announcement below:

