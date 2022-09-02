Business

Pernod Ricard celebrates fastest growth in over 30 years

Pernod Ricard has released its FY22 results, with organic sales growth of 17% totally €10.7million, with sales surging by double digits across each of its regions and spirit categories.

All spirits categories delivered strong double digit growth:

  • Strategic International Brands were up 18%, with excellent growth across all regions led by Jameson, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Absolut and Martell
  • Strategic Local Brands were also up 18%, with very strong growth notably led by Seagram’s Indian whiskies, Kahlua, Olmeca and Seagram’s Gin
  • Specialty Brands were up 24%, with continued very rapid development led by American whiskies, gins and agave brands. Specialty Brands doubling their weight in sales vs. FY19
  • Strategic Wines were down 4%, with overall soft performance in particular due to New Zealand lower harvest.

The company benefited from strong recovery in the on-premise, resilience in the off-premise and rapid rebound in travel retail.

Among the brands that saw the biggest organic net growth were Chivas Regal (29%), Beefeater (35%) and Perrier-Jouët (32%).

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Ricard said: “Three words summarize Pernod Ricard’s excellent performance in FY22: record, balanced and sustainable.

“FY22 was a record year in many respects. Our Sales broke the symbolic milestone of €10 billion with our fastest growth rate in over 30 years, delivering a record €3 billion profit from recurring operations at a record operating margin of 28.3%.

“FY22’s performance was also very well balanced. Growth was driven by all regions, categories, price points and channels, with a comparable contribution from both mature and emerging markets.

“Most importantly, our performance was sustainable thanks to the real progress we’ve made on delivering our strategic roadmap ‘Good Times from a Good Place’.

“There has definitely been a newfound appreciation for conviviality since the COVID-19 outbreak and I would like to take this opportunity to praise our teams whose commitment has never wavered, and who continue to play a key role in facilitating convivial experiences with our brands around the world.

“While we are faced with a challenging and volatile environment, I am confident that our unique competitive advantages and the rapid deployment of our digital transformation will enable us to deliver our FY23 to FY25 medium-term financial framework.”

