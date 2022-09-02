Jack Daniel’s RTD sales go through the roof

Brown-Forman has released its financial results for its first quarter of FY2023 with reported net sales increasing 11% to $1billion (+17% on an organic basis) compared to the same prior-year period. Jack Daniel’s, Woodford Reserve and RTDs were the star performers.

The Jack Daniel’s family of brands delivered 11% reported net sales growth (+19% organic), driven by 10% reported net sales growth (+21% organic) from Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.

Woodford Reserve grew reported net sales 38% (+39% organic).

RTD was fueled by Jack Daniel’s RTDs and New Mix with reported net sales growth of 17% (+21% organic).

Reported net sales growth in developed international markets was led by Australia, Germany, and Spain.

Brown-Forman President and Chief Executive Officer Lawson Whiting said: “Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey remains the lead driver of our growth as the brand continued to deliver double digit growth with an organic net sales increase of 21%, driven by strong consumer demand, higher pricing and favorable channel mix.

“Jack Daniel’s RTDs, which grew organic net sales 17% were the third largest contributor to overall company growth, fuelled by the consumer trends of convenience and flavours.

“Leading this growth is Jack Daniel’s & Cola, which gives us continued confidence in our global agreement with the Coca-Cola Company to deliver the iconic Jack & Coke cocktail as a branded ready to drink adult beverage.

“We’re on track to launch the Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Coca RTD beginning in late calendar ’22 in Mexico. We look forward to sharing more about this exciting agreement between two global American icons in the quarters and years to come as it expands to markets throughout the world.”

In an earnings call, CFO Leanne Cunningham said: “Jack Daniel’s Ready-to-Drink momentum continued with double-digit growth, led by Germany and Australia. Consumers’ desire for convenience and interest in the Ready-to-Drink category remains high in these markets and we are gaining share.”

Jack Daniel’s launches first super-premium extension in 25 years

Earlier this month, Brown-Forman launched Jack Daniel’s Bonded Tennessee Whiskey in Australia, the first permanent expression in the brand’s new Bonded Series.

Bonded is Bottled-in-Bond at 100 proof (50% ABV), with packaging inspired by the original design of the 1895 Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey bottle. As stipulated by the Bottled in Bond Act of 1897, a bonded whiskey must be distilled by a single distiller during a single season, matured in a government bonded warehouse for at least four years and bottled at 100 proof.

“The new Jack Daniel’s Bonded Tennessee Whiskey and Jack Daniel’s Triple Mash Blended Straight Whiskey are the first two permanent expressions in the brand’s new bonded series and they’re off to a great start,” Whiting noted.

“It’s kind of exciting to see that there’s a nice market for some premium extensions off the Jack Daniel’s brand.”