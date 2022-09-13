Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite tipple, Dubonnet, has sold out in UK supermarkets as fans stock up on the aperitf to toast the late monarch.

Dubonnet was also a favourite of the Queen Mother and was given a Royal Warrant in November 2021.

The 14.8% ABV French aperitif brand is owned by Pernod Ricard and made with a blend of fortified wine, herbs, and spices including black tea, quinine and blackcurrant. While Dubonnet can be served alone on ice, it can also be used as a substitute for vermouth in cocktails.

Dubonnet was a popular aperitif in the 1960s and ’70s when 20 million of bottles were sold a year, however, it fell out of favour in the 1980s.

However, a drinks industry trend for reviving vintage spirits, coupled with an increasing consumer thirst for lower alcohol offerings and spearheaded by the popularity of Aperol, has been propelling brands such as Dubonnet Rouge, Lillet and Martini Rosso back onto cocktail lists worldwide.

Dubonnet was relaunched in the Australian market in 2017.

Pernod Ricard Global Director for French Aperitifs Simon de Beauregard told the Daily Mail: “The growth is partly due to lockdown, but we believe it is more to do with consumers looking for a lower-alcohol drink. It’s become fashionable with the young to use in Negroni cocktails.”

According to supermarket chain Waitrose, Dubonnet has sold out in stores, with supplies are also limited on Amazon. A spokesperson said sales jumped by almost 100% year-on-year last week.

It has also sold out on Tesco’s website and at the drinks purveyor House of Malt.

The Dubonnet cocktail favoured by the Queen follows a simple recipe with three components: Dubonnet (the French aperitif), gin (Her Late Majesty’s preference was for Gordon’s London dry gin), and a lemon slice or wheel.

Public holiday to commemorate Her Late Majesty

Australia will hold a National Day of Mourning to observe Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 22 September 2022.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has written to Premiers and Chief Ministers asking they declare this day a National Public Holiday to commemorate Her Majesty’s remarkable life and dedication to service.

A National Memorial Service will be held at 11am in the Great Hall of Australian Parliament House in Canberra and will begin with one minute’s silence. It will be broadcast live across the nation.

“Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth the Second led a remarkable life, dedicated to service and duty,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

“Queen Elizabeth II is the only reigning monarch most Australians have known and her faithful service will be remembered for centuries to come.

“Her Majesty was the only reigning monarch to ever to visit Australia and it was clear from her first trip that she had a special place in our hearts.”

