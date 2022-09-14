Now your home can smell like Cointreau 

Angel Aromatics is launching a limited edition Orange Fragrance Diffuser in collaboration with iconic French liqueur Cointreau.

The collaboration brings the classic orange aromas of Cointreau into the home with a luxe, high-quality home fragrance. The diffuser features a dark amber bottle with black reeds, as an homage to the classic shade of the Cointreau bottle.

The long-lasting reed diffusers have been handcrafted in Australia with a blend of decadent high quality fragrances and essential oils.

Established in 1993, Angel Aromatics is a Balmain-based company that produces a range of fragrance products using ethically responsible raw materials.

The diffuser is available for $49.95 exclusively from Angel Aromatics, in store and online.

Sniff & sip

If you fancy sipping your Cointreau while you sniff it, a classic Margarita is a great place to start.

While tequila tends to steal the limelight in the cocktail, the famed drink wouldn’t be complete without Cointreau.

Cointreau has been produced since 1849 in Angers, France. Distilled with a combination of sweet and bitter orange peel to produce a crystal-clear spirit, it possesses a unique complexity unlike any other triple sec.

Try the recipe below:

The Original Margarita

30ml Cointreau

30ml Blanco tequila

30ml Fresh lime juice

Method: Make a salt rim on your glass. Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously until well chilled. Strain into a Margarita glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Cointreau can be purchased at all major and independent liquor stores for RRP $57.

For more margarita recipes click here.

Victoria Bitter releases grooming range VB for Men