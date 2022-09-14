Proof & Company introduces spirit refill kiosks

Proof & Company is pioneering a new kiosk system that will offer shoppers the opportunity to sustainably refill a selection of craft spirit brands.

The new patent-pending SmartKiosk technology for ecoSPIRITS is being launched initially in Singapore in partnership with DFI Retail Group.

Proof & Company, ecoSPIRITS’ licensed operator for Singapore, Hongkong SAR, China, Australia and New Zealand, is the first partner in the world to own and operate a fleet of SmartKiosks across the region. The first SmartKiosk is located in CS Fresh, Tanglin Mall, Singapore, with four more locations planned for launch later this year.

Consumers place their bottle under an intelligent pouring system and use a touch screen to accurately refill with their favourite spirits. Each sustainable refill offers significant environmental benefits, eliminating an average of 550g of carbon emissions and more than 700g of single-use packaging waste. Consumers will also save up to 20% over the same spirit in single-use packaging formats.

“Proof & Company is proud to be the very first operator of the SmartKiosk technology globally,” said Brandon Grusd,

General Manager, Southeast Asia, Proof & Company.

“Having first pioneered ecoSPIRITS in the on-premise channel back in 2018, it’s a natural fit for our growing

network of retailers across Asia Pacific.”

“Circular retail for spirits and wine presents enormous opportunities and equally great challenges,” said ecoSPIRITS CEO Paul

Gabie.

“Retail purchases make up the largest volume segment for our industry and the largest source of single-use glass waste. As such, it is incumbent upon all of us to find more sustainable ways to serve consumers. Helping shoppers adapt to novel consumption patterns is not easy, but in the face of global waste and climate crisis, adaptation is a must. Together with

trailblazing partners like Proof & Company and DFI Retail Group, we can build a future beyond single-use packaging.”

Additional SmartKiosks will be deployed in ecoSPIRITS markets around the world in the coming months.

