Bumper beer delivery to AFL Grand Final

Carlton & United Breweries has delivered 100,000 litres of beer to the MCG to quench the thirst of Geelong and Sydney fans heading to the stadium for the ALF Grand Final.

Carlton Draught, Great Northern and craft beer are currently being chilled at the ‘G ahead of the stadium’s first AFL Grand Final since 2019.

Around 1500 kegs and thousands of cans and stubbies have been shipped out from the famous Abbotsford Brewery and down Punt Road to the ‘G.

While the record for Grand Final beer sales was when Richmond broke their premiership drought in 2017, this Saturday promises to be the G’s biggest one-day event since the pandemic hit.

CUB’s Head of Classic Brands, Hayden Turner, said about 75,000 litres of beer consumed at the Grand Final would be Carlton Draught, followed by mid-strength Great Northern Super Crisp.

“Beer sales at the MCG reflect the public’s changing preferences,” he said. “Mid-strength options are increasingly popular and will be sold at the ground on Saturday.



“Craft beers such as Mountain Goat, Balter, 4 Pines and Pirate Life will also sell well.

“With a capacity crowd expected on Saturday, it will be a fitting end to a year in which footy crowds and beer sales roared back to life.

“Regardless of whether you’re at the ‘G toasting to success or commiserating post-match, rest assured supply of beer will be plentiful.”

And it’s not just the MCG preparing for an influx of beer-loving footy fans for the AFL Grand Final. Pubs across Melbourne and Geelong will also enjoy huge trading, with most stocking up ahead of the big day.

The London Tavern and The Precinct Hotel, both a stone’s throw from the ‘G in Richmond, are set to serve at least double the amount of beer they’d sell during a normal Saturday game at the ‘G. It’s a similar story in Geelong and the old Sydney-heartland of South Melbourne. The Cremorne Hotel in Geelong and the Rising Sun in South Melbourne will also both double their trade on the day.

