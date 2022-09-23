Santa Margherita prosecco celebrates 70th anniversary

Italian wine producer Santa Margherita is celebrating 70 years of crafting its flagship Prosecco Superiore this month.

Hailing from the hills of Conegliano – Valdobbiadene in Italy, Santa Margherita was one of the pioneers in producing sparkling wine from Glera grapes in the 1950s. These early efforts not only established a benchmark of quality and provenance but inspired this winemaking method long before what the winemaker dubs the ‘prosecco phenomenon’.

Sales of prosecco have reached nearly 800 million bottles a year and experts are predicting it will only be a few years before they top a billion.

Santa Margherita Brand Ambassador Erika Gallon said: “Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore is not only reminiscent of the Italian lifestyle, capable of winning over new wine lovers globally, but it is also a sparkling wine that expresses its unique origins and rich heritage. Prosecco Superiore symbolises Santa Margherita’s first love and the true potential of sparkling Glera wine.’

Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore presents a bouquet of ripe peaches and delicate florals on the nose, complemented with bright flavours of rennet apples and fruity hints of pineapples on the palate.

It is now available in more than 90 countries around the world and is one of the leading imported proseccos in Australia.

To celebrate its 70th anniversary of Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore, Santa Margherita is the official Gold Partner of the 2022 ST. ALi Italian Film Festival, taking place nationally until 16 October 2022.

The biggest public celebration of Italian cinema outside of Italy, the film festival will present the best new contemporary Italian blockbusters and most cherished classics on the big screen to an ever-growing audience of over 80,000 film lovers

nationally. Throughout the festival partnership, Santa Margherita will pay homage to the first Prosecco Superiore made in 1952.

Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore is available at Dan Murphy’s and BWS stores nationally with an RRP of $19.99.

The Santa Margherita range in Australia also includes the Santa Margherita Pinot Gigio (RRP: $23.99) and Chianti Classico (RRP: $27.99).

Santa Margarita partners with ST. ALi Italian Film Festival