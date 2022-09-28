Gordon’s adds passionfruit RTD flavour

Gordon’s has added Tropical Passionfruit Gin & Soda to its RTD range, inspired by the Passionfruit Martini.

Flavoured gin is the fastest growing segment of the gin market in the UK, with annual growth of around 40%. It’s a similar story in Australia, which saw 54.2% growth in the category in 2021.

And passionfruit is the hottest new spirit flavour on the block.

As Wynn Las Vegas mixologist Mariena Mercer Boriani noted to Thrillist: “Passionfruit is certainly trending and I think that’s because it is supremely delicious and it feels exotic and tropical – like a vacation in a sip.”

If a light G&T with low sugar and less calories is more your style, new Gordon’s Gin & Tonic Light has also hit the shelves, at just 76 calories per serve. With no artificial sweeteners, it is best enjoyed straight from the can or poured over ice with a wedge of lime.

Gordon’s Tropical Passionfruit Gin & Soda is available now in liquor stores nationwide and online; RRP $23.99 for 330ml x4 pack, ABV 4%.

Gordon’s Gin & Tonic Light is available now in liquor stores nationwide and online; RRP $22.99 for 250ml x4 pack, ABV 4%.

