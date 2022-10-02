Archie Rose launches accessibly priced Fundamental range

Archie Rose Distilling Co has launched a new Fundamental Spirits Range that is made for mixing and accessibly priced.

The new three spirit range includes a True Cut Vodka and a Straight Dry Gin, launching October 2022 and a Double Malt Whisky to be released in 2023.

Despite the recent popularity of home soil created spirits, 90% of the current Australian market still drink imported gin – a statistic that is even higher for vodka and whisky.

The trio features local, native and sustainably sourced ingredients and were developed with the goal of providing more people with an Australian spirits base for their favourite drinks.

The True Cut Vodka offers a more neutral palate than Archie Rose’s popular Native Botanical Vodka. It is cold distilled with Australian wheat, local botanicals and triple filtered water.

The Straight Dry Gin is also cold distilled with a simplified array of native and reclaimed Australian botanicals compared with the distillery’s gins to date, starring lemon myrtle, orange peel and pink peppercorn.

Completing the range, the Double Malt Whisky combines a solera of Single Malt and Rye Malt Whisky, featuring NSW heritage rye and barley malts, matured in ex-apera (sherry), bourbon and virgin oak casks.

“We’re incredibly excited to launch the Fundamental Spirits Range as it signifies a huge moment for Archie Rose as a business,” said founder Will Edwards. “Our goal has always been to bring high quality Australian spirits to the world, and the Fundamental Spirits Range is a significant milestone in our efforts to achieve this.

“We know that Australians love drinking Australian spirits, but the artisanal nature of craft distilling means that our products, along with other incredible distillers are often reserved for the top shelf, with international brands still dominating the market. We wanted to create a range that redefines the traditions of how Australians drink by offering an accessible range that doesn’t compromise on quality allowing Australians to drink Australian all the time.”

Adapted from the iconic signature bottle shape, the Archie Rose Fundamental Spirits range features a longer bottle neck and lighter weight.

True Cut Vodka and Straight Dry Gin will launch via the Archie Rose Bar & Cellar Door, website and in bars and bottle shops around Australia from October 2022. Double Malt Whisky will launch in 2023.

True Cut Vodka: RRP $54.99, ABV 40%

Straight Dry Gin: $64.99, ABV 40%

Double Malt Whisky: $84.99, ABV 40%

Archie Rose releases Stringybark smoked whisky