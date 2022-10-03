Post Malone Maison No. 9 Rosé lands in Australia

Following its overwhelming global success, Maison No. 9 Rosé by Post Malone officially arrives this month in Australia.

With only 10,000 bottles available, it’s predicted the rosé won’t stay long on Australian shelves after its record-breaking sales in the US and in the UK, which saw 50,000 bottles sold in 48 hours. It is also the most followed wine and rosé on Instagram.

Born from an idea to celebrate Post Malone’s love of the Mediterranean lifestyle and rosé wine in particular, Maison No. 9 is the result of a collaboration between the artist, his music manager Dre London and James Morrissey of Global Brand Equities.

The three founders worked closely with multi award-winning Provence winemaker Alexis Cornu to perfect the wine, sampling more than 50 blends before choosing their perfect mix of grenache noir, cinsault, syrah and merlot.

“Rosé is when you want to get a little fancy. “It’s a nice switch up,” said Malone.

This classic ‘Provencal’ pink wine offers intense and inviting aromas of freshly picked fruit, including ripe pineapple, pear and strawberry, with hints of sweet French desserts once uncorked. The clean, dry, crisp finish is balanced and round with a texture that is mouth-watering and savoury, perfect for enjoying with friends or alongside light dishes during the spring and summer months.

The bottle is topped off with a solid glass cap shaped into ‘battlements’ that mirror a medieval castle located near the vineyard itself, while the name is inspired by Malone’s favourite tarot card Nine of Swords, symbolising triumph over life’s daily challenges.

The wine has received numerous accolades. Bustle described it as “shockingly impeccable”. Los Angeles Magazine said: “This is a rosé with a lot of life. It will definitely dance in your mouth.” The Independent said: “The taste is surprisingly light and elegant, with a long, dry finish.”

Maison No.9 will be available from October 6 to purchase exclusively from Dan Murphy’s online for $42.99.

