BWS launches campaign to recruit 1400 workers

BWS has launched a quirky social media campaign featuring its team members to help recruit 1400 team members as it gears up for summer.

“We offer a great place to work with lots of perks, and we view our culture and values of being yourself and having fun among our strongest assets,” BWS Managing Director Scott Davidson said.

“We are getting creative this year to showcase our fun culture, and to entice more people to consider us for what may start as a casual summer job but can end up being a long, rewarding career!”

‘Be paid to be you’ and ‘Get a job with skills you will use’ are the main messages of the social media campaign, which include a number of existing team members using their Instagram platforms to show what working at BWS is really like.

@Craftbearded.Jake captures the day in the life of a BWS team member, ash_has_a_pair shares the joy of recommending good drops to customers while yoga_wine_sun_shine shows the team having fun.

“Our in-store team members are the greatest brand ambassadors for BWS and reflect our values of being yourself and having fun,” Davidson said.

The campaign also includes a range of tongue-in-cheek videos that portray skills you will learn on the job. ‘You might not know how to pour a slab, but you’ll know how to shelve one’, is the message in a video comparing construction work to being a BWS team member. Another pokes fun at corporate team building exercises, with ‘You won’t do trust exercises, but we’ll trust you to lock up’ [the store].

The cheeky echidna that made national headlines after it was caught breaking into a BWS Kyogle, breaking bottles and slurping champagne last year is also starring in a video, prompting team members to be on the lookout for ‘suss’ behaviour; a nod to the responsible service of alcohol guidelines all BWS team members follow.

The majority of roles are casual team member positions and require no previous experience. BWS will provide the cost and training for RSA certification, which all in-store team members are required to have. To be successful, applicants need to be at least 18 years of age and be passionate about customer service.

“Whether you want to work a couple of hours a week or 30 hours, we offer great flexibility and we will work with your schedule,” Davidson explained.

All roles, including casual positions, come with perks, including training in customer service and product knowledge, exclusive team member offers as well as discounts on drinks, pub meals, hotel accommodation and groceries.

BWS has roles are available in all states and territories;:500 positions in VIC, 300 in QLD, 235 in NSW, 190 in WA, 70 in SA, 60 in NT, 30 in TAS and 14 in ACT.

“We offer fantastic career development within our stores and the wider business, and provide training programs for team members to help them grow with us. In fact, the majority of the team members we hired last summer are still part of the team,” Davidson said.

To apply, applicants are encouraged to walk into their local BWS store and hand in their CV, or they can apply online – the roles can be found on Endeavour Group’s career portal on Endeavourgroup.com.au

