Bacardi expands RTD cocktail range

Bacardi is celebrating double digit growth in its canned cocktail range by expanding its flavour selection, launching two new RTDs just in time for summer.

Bacardi Raspberry Mojito and Bacardi Piña Colada canned cocktails are hitting shelves across the country, joining the popular BACARDÍ Mojito in the range.

Bacardi-Martini Brand Ambassador Loy Catada said: “We are seeing more and more people reaching for canned cocktails, with an increase of 24% this year alone across Australia.

“Mojito and Piña Colada rank amongst Aussie’s top three cocktails of choice, so we are thrilled to be introducing the new Bacardi Raspberry Mojito and Bacardi Piña Colada canned cocktails, offering our drinkers’ quality and convenience when it comes to their favourite cocktail.”

Bacardi Raspberry Mojito blends white rum, sparkling water and raspberry flavours. Bacardi Piña Colada is a mix of white rum, sparkling water and the essence of real coconut.

Bacardi launches Sounds of Summer

To celebrate the launch of the new canned cocktails, Bacardi has partnered with Mushroom Group to present BACARDÍ Sounds of Summer.

After two years of cancelled festivals and concerts, and without international musicians able to visit Australia, 2022 is set to be one of the most exciting times in the music industry, reigniting Australian’s love for live music.

The BACARDÍ Sounds of Summer promotion offers Bacardi consumers a chance to go into the draw to win double pass concert tickets to some of the best gigs and music experiences nationwide with thousands of tickets on offer.

Bacardi Brand Manager Colton Salter said: “Bacardi is all about doing what moves you, and the BACARDÍ Sounds of Summer promotion really brings our ethos to life. With some of the world’s biggest and best artists visiting Australia over the coming months, we want to give our customers the opportunity to experience the beat and buzz of live music all summer long”.

BACARDI Coconut and BACARDI Raspberry launch

