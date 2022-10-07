YCK Laneways to host 1920s-inspired pop-up

The YCK Laneways group will host a 1920s-styled pop-up experience below the Sydney GPO and The Fullerton Hotel Sydney for two nights next week.

The initiative is part of the Flow and Glow event being held in the Wynyard neighbourhood on October 13-14, with YCK Laneways’ activation of the former post office stables to be open from 5pm until late each evening.

Flow and Glow is a sustainability-focused program of experiences, arts and talks, funded by the NSW Government through its CBDs Revitalisation Program.

Real estate services leader CBRE developed the concept in partnership with creative agencies Villa + Villa and Motti & Smith, with the first event held in May 2022.

YCK Laneways is a consortium of independently-operated retail, hospitality and entertainment businesses around York, Clarence and Kent Streets, with venues including Since I Left You and Stitch Bar.

It is teaming up with Bacardi for the underground pop-up within the heritage-listed building, with a bespoke cocktail menu to be accompanied by art from George Rose, Justine McAllister, Jason Parker, Quinn Carmichael, Sarah McCloskey and CJ The Kid.

There’ll also be live music led by Angela Rosero from popular Sydney dance band Cumbiamuffin, and house music vocalist Arrnott Olssen teaming up with The Potbelleez’s DJ Dave Goode.

“We’re excited about joining forces with Bacardi to bring this immersive experience to such a unique space for Flow and Glow,” Karl Schlothauer (above), Vice President of YCK Laneways, said.

“There are some incredible artists, musicians and DJs lined up and the bar’s going to have a 1920s theme, with a classic cocktail list curated by YCK and Bacardi.

“Everything we know and love about cocktails basically stems from the 1920s, so we’re looking at some of those original classics, which bartenders still use today, to reimagine what’s possible.”

The Fullerton Hotel Sydney is housed in the historic former General Post Office building at 1 Martin

Place.

It will also host a pair of Flow and Glow panel discussions with industry leaders, innovators and government officials on Friday October 14; Future of Cities: Building Brand Sydney and Future of Retail: Immersive Experiences.

Among the panellists, Night Time Industries Association CEO Michael Gibb said Flow and Glow would be a great opportunity for the diverse voices of Sydney to be heard as the city undergoes a post-COVID revitalisation.

“Sydney is at a pivotal point of its post-COVID revitalisation and it’s crucially important that we keep up the progress to get this right,” Gibb said.

“The Flow and Glow events give industry, government and ideators a chance to discuss what the future can look like and the steps we need to take to make it a reality.”

Australia Square and Brookfield Place Sydney accompany The Fullerton Hotel Sydney as event locations on October 13-14.

Attendees can secure free Flow and Glow tickets via Eventbrite, and learn more about the event by downloading the Flow and Glow app from the Apple and Google app stores.

