New releases

Kraken Rum releases Black Mojito RTD

By on

Kraken Black Spiced Rum has released an Aussie-first RTD – the Kraken Black Mojito.

A twist on the classic cocktail, it features Kraken Black Spiced Rum mixed with natural flavours of mint and lime and topped with soda.

Spirits Specialist for Proximo Hayley Dixon said: “Kraken Black Mojito offers on-the-go convenience with the premium taste of a freshly mixed cocktail.

“Whether you’re having a summer BBQ with a few close mates, watching the footy, going camping or looking for the perfect games night drink, all you need to do is simply crack open and enjoy.”

Demand for ready-to-drink beverages continues to boom in Australia with category growth seeing an increase from 13.5% to 16.7%, up 3.2% in the last 12 months alone.

Meanwhile, findings from CGA’s OPUS report released in May 2022, which explored the favourite cocktails among Australian on-premise visitors, found Mojitos and Margaritas were Australia’s favourite cocktails, with 24% of consumers enjoying these serves.

“With Aussies increasingly looking for convenience, we’re thrilled to expand our range with Kraken’s first premixed drink in a can in Australia, to offer consumers more choice for a range of summer occasions,” said Dixon.

The Kraken Rum Black Mojito is 5.5% ABV and sold in four-pack cans from participating retailers for $28.99 RRP.

Top 10 hottest cocktails in Australia

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.

Categories: New releases