Kraken Rum releases Black Mojito RTD

Kraken Black Spiced Rum has released an Aussie-first RTD – the Kraken Black Mojito.

A twist on the classic cocktail, it features Kraken Black Spiced Rum mixed with natural flavours of mint and lime and topped with soda.

Spirits Specialist for Proximo Hayley Dixon said: “Kraken Black Mojito offers on-the-go convenience with the premium taste of a freshly mixed cocktail.

“Whether you’re having a summer BBQ with a few close mates, watching the footy, going camping or looking for the perfect games night drink, all you need to do is simply crack open and enjoy.”

Demand for ready-to-drink beverages continues to boom in Australia with category growth seeing an increase from 13.5% to 16.7%, up 3.2% in the last 12 months alone.

Meanwhile, findings from CGA’s OPUS report released in May 2022, which explored the favourite cocktails among Australian on-premise visitors, found Mojitos and Margaritas were Australia’s favourite cocktails, with 24% of consumers enjoying these serves.

“With Aussies increasingly looking for convenience, we’re thrilled to expand our range with Kraken’s first premixed drink in a can in Australia, to offer consumers more choice for a range of summer occasions,” said Dixon.

The Kraken Rum Black Mojito is 5.5% ABV and sold in four-pack cans from participating retailers for $28.99 RRP.

