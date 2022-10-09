Lyre’s becomes first non-alcohol spirit partner of the ATC

Lyre’s has been appointed the first non-alcoholic spirit partner of the Australian Turf Club (ATC).

The brand will bring racegoers at Randwick Racecourse a premium, non-alcoholic experience this race season, with a luxury bar – the Lyre’s Terrace Bar – being created to savour an extensive collection of non-alcoholic cocktails.

“Lyre’s is excited to be the first ever non-alcoholic spirits partner of the ATC,” said Lyre’s CEO Mark Livings.

“This partnership shows the ATC’s forward-thinking commitment to inclusivity as increasingly more Australians opt to take a break from alcohol. As more people demand better-for-you options to enjoy at premium events such as Everest Day, we’re proud Lyre’s can play a part in elevating the occasion for even more racegoers this season.”

ATC Executive General Manager, Commercial, Melinda Madigan said: “ATC are delighted to partner with Lyre’s non-alcoholic cocktails across the Sydney Everest Carnival on Everest Day, Moët & Chandon Spring Champion Stakes Day, and The Big Dance on Cup Day. Our focus is always to provide unique and unforgettable race day experiences catering for all customers and tastes, and I’m sure racegoers will enjoy Lyre’s creative touch on the famous Pink London Spritz, Tommy’s Margarita and Espresso Martini trackside at Royal Randwick.”

The Lyre’s Terrace Bar will be open at Randwick Racecourse for Everest Day on 15 October 2022 on the top of the WINX Stand which is free for all general admission racegoers.

Lyre’s products will continue to be stocked at ATC bars for the duration of Sydney Spring Carnival.

Tickets to Everest Day are available now online at www.australianturfclub.com.au/races/everest-day/

