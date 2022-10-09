Sapporo expands manga packing nationally

Sapporo limited-edition manga packaging has hit the shelves at all major liquor retailers in Australia following a successful trial and positive consumer response.

A pioneer of Japanese beer, Sapporo Premium Beer is distributed by Coopers Brewery in Australia and New Zealand.

The ‘refined by rebellion’ manga campaign features impactful and bold imagery which tells the story of Sapporo founder Seibei Nakagawa in a series of authentic Japanese artworks.

Coopers national marketing manager Kate Dowd said more people are drinking Sapporo than ever before with the beer growing ahead of the Japanese beer category overall.

“Sapporo continues to grow in the Australian market, now cementing its position as one of the top 10 international beer brands sold in Australia,” Dowd said.

“With strong sales momentum and increasing consumer interest in the brand, now was the time to bring Sapporo’s brand story to life for all drinkers across the country in time for the festive season.

“We’ve trialled the manga cartons and asked beer drinkers what they thought. Their response was clear; Sapporo’s manga design is unique, eye-catching and authentic. In a competitive market, Sapporo is standing out.”

Limited-edition Sapporo manga designs are now available in cartons and six packs at all good bottle shops across the country.