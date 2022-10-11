Mate Maker releases hard kombucha

ARIA No.1 and Grammy-Award winning trio RÜFÜS DU SOL has joined with friends across the music and drinks industry to release a new hard kombucha brand: Mate Maker co.

Mate Maker hard kombucha is an organic low-sugar and gluten-free alcoholic creation, crafted using only real fruit, green tea, botanicals and simple ingredients.

The team behind Mate Maker co set out to create a transparent drink made from better ingredients, that’s better for the world.

Mate Maker is founded by Justin Medcraft, global drinks marketer (ex-Diageo and Pabst Brewing Co) and co-founded by the electronic trio and their artist manager Danny Robson, along with drinks trade expert (ex-Diageo and Four Pillars Gin) Tom Appleton.

Mate Maker hard kombucha is small-batch brewed, vegan and uses no artificial sweeteners, colours, flavours or hidden ingredients unknown to the drinker. At 4% ABV and containing no more than 110 calories and less than 5g of sugar per can, Mate Maker has launched in two flavours: Mango Peach Smash and Citrus Mule.

Mate Maker Mango Peach Smash Hard Kombucha is a tropical collision of mangoes and peaches with a citrusy splash of lemon.

Mate Maker Citrus Mule Hard Kombucha is a spin on the Moscow mule, with real limes, cold-pressed orange peel and a subtle spicy kick of ginger.

“We felt there was a gap in the market for simple and delicious drinks made from real, organic ingredients without all the fake stuff,” said Medcraft.

“So our community of mates came together to build a drinks company that is founded on transparency, innovation and fun all while doing our best to give the planet a high five through sustainable actions.”

RÜFÜS DU SOL’s Jon George added: “When we discovered hard kombucha a couple years back in the US, we immediately thought people in Australia would get it. This is something we’ve put a lot of care and effort into and we’re stoked to be able to unveil it now right before we come home to play shows in Australia for the first time in three years. We think people will love it as much as we do.”

“Drinks innovation is so important for our customers and with the rapid growth of seltzer these last two years we’re confident that Mate Maker Hard Kombucha delivers all of the same functional benefits with a liquid that tastes really great,” concluded co-founder Tom Appleton.

More flavours in the Mate Maker co range will arrive later next year, alongside innovation launches in 2023. In addition to sustainable packaging and organic ingredients, Mate Mater is a 1% for the Planet member, meaning they donate 1% of annual sales to environmental causes fighting climate change.

RTD market predicted to grow by 24%