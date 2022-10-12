The world’s richest turf race, The TAB Everest, gallops into the Australian Turf Club (ATC) this weekend, with a swag of drinks brands along for the ride.

Furphy is the Exclusive Beer and Cider Partner of the event, Moet & Chandon is the Exclusive Champagne Partner, while Lyre’s has been appointed the first non-alcoholic spirit partner of the Australian Turf Club.

The $15million Everest race is a highlight of the spectacular eight-week Sydney Everest Carnival, which celebrates world-class racing, fashion, hospitality and events from 17 September to 5 November at Royal Randwick and Rosehill Gardens.

It attracts the world’s best sprinters and the sixth running of the race will again put the global sporting spotlight firmly on Sydney … and the drinks brands quenching the thirst of punters.

TAB Everest Day features a kaleidoscope of racing, live music, entertainment, fashion competitions, drinks and cuisine.

For the first time in spring, the new WINX Stand is open for all raceday guests, with eateries, rooftop bars and panoramic vistas over the home straight on the first floor; The Gallery North providing wagering facilities, multi-screens and tipsters for the racing purists, while The Gallery South offers a more laid-back cocktail bar style ambiance. On the ground-floor, the free Club Cuba will have the energy of Havana with mojitos, fedoras and salsa dancers.

Dance duo Peking Duk will perform at the free and exclusive After The Last concert for all racegoers and follow Jason Derulo, One Direction’s Liam Payne and Kelly Rowland who have performed in recent years at The Everest.

Other racing highlights includes the $2 million Kosciuszko, the world’s richest race for country-trained horses and the new $1 million Five Diamond Prelude, over 1500m for 5yos only, providing a lead up for the Five Diamonds.

The Moët and Chandon Spring Champions Stakes is one of world’s best races for three-year-old stayers, while “The Botanic by Chandon Garden Spritz” will present a sophisticated garden party overlooking Royal Randwick’s famous Theatre Of The Horse on both Everest and Cup Days. A Destination Chandon Bar is also located on the Octagonal Lawn.

Additionally, the Moët & Chandon Vending Machine will be available on Moët & Chandon Spring Champion Stakes Day on the Ground Floor of the Queen Elizabeth Grandstand.

Carnivàle by White Claw will offer seltzers, sunshine, samba beats, DJ’s, Latin American (and other) food trucks and roving entertainment on Everest Day, plus, a big screen to catch all the racing action including the world’s richest race on turf should punters decide not to take the short walk to trackside.

Located in the historic Octagonal Building, the Malt Shovel Taphouse will be serving Lion’s best craft beers on-tap and rotisserie dishes.

And the Furphy Trackside Lawn will offer reserved seating, food hamper and a complimentary Furphy per person, this is the place to bask in the sunshine with friends while enjoying world-class racing.

The Canadian Club Bar located at Truckstop will offer chilled CC & Dry poured straight from the tap and served fresh over ice with a wedge of lime.

Petaluma Wine Bar is showcasing a range of the brand’s portfolio of wines on the ground Floor of the Officials Stand. The Epsom Cheese and Wine Bar by Petaluma provides shared platters and artisan cheese and salumi from predominantly NSW producers.

Mr Black Bar is located in the Members Marquee behind the Officials Stand during the carnival, with members invited to enjoy a handmade Vodka Espresso Martini from their iconic Airstream Van.

An Aperol DJ and bar is located on the ground floor of Winx Stand throughout the carnival, excluding Everest Day.

Lyre’s will bring racegoers at Randwick Racecourse a premium, non-alcoholic experience this race season, with a luxury bar – the Lyre’s Terrace Bar – being created to savour an extensive collection of non-alcoholic cocktails.

Lyre’s CEO Mark Livings said: “This partnership shows the ATC’s forward-thinking commitment to inclusivity as increasingly more Australians opt to take a break from alcohol. As more people demand better-for-you options to enjoy at premium events such as Everest Day, we’re proud Lyre’s can play a part in elevating the occasion for even more racegoers this season.”